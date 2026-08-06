Transcript: DC Sean Duggan Press Conference - August 6

What is the biggest change that you've seen from Chop Robinson from when you first got here to where he is now?

Sean Duggan: I think first he changed his body. I mean, the way this guy worked in the offseason with our strength and conditioning team and then by himself, I think that's showing up now. I mean, he's completely transformed the way he looks. And then not that he had a bad attitude when he got here, but he's embraced playing the run, playing early down. I can't say enough of how much that guy's worked. You're seeing it pay off, which is great.

In terms of how you guys utilized him and I guess Zeek Biggers, is it strong side, weak side or is it just moving situationally or?

Sean Duggan: Yeah, it's depending on the call and the situation, I hate to say that. It's not a cop out answer, it really is, and those guys are doing great. We put a lot on the d-line as far as our front variation and lining in different places to make it challenging for the offense. Those two have done a great job, Zeek in particular being able to play across the line.

Can you talk about Chris Johnson's development a little bit? What's impressed you so far about him and how quickly has he gotten everything?

Sean Duggan: The thing that's impressed me the most about him is just the poise he plays with out there. For a rookie, the moment's never too big. He always seems under control. I think I kind of said this in the spring is he learns from his mistakes. He understands how he's going to be attacked and very rarely does he make the same mistake twice.

What's your rookie linebacker progress report here? We're talking about Jacob Rodriguez, Trey Moore and Kyle Louis.

Sean Duggan: I tell you, they're all doing a great job. We've thrown a lot at the linebackers. We've put a lot on their plate. To handle the amount of information and install we've done is pretty impressive from those three, and they're just getting better. I mean we've had only a couple of days in pads, but you can tell the game is starting to slow down a little bit with each practice, which is really what you want to see. For the guys calling the huddle, their command in the huddle is good. They're starting to get a feel for the calls. When you get a feel for the calls, you can start looking across the ball and be like, okay, well, what am I getting? Is there a cut split here? You know, is this tight end a little deeper? Is the guard sitting back in his stance? So when you start to get more and more comfortable with the calls, you can start to pick up on what the offense is doing. But I think just those three have done a great job. Just their attitude every day, right? Their willingness to learn. And what I love is they just go out there and play, man. Just go play fast. We'll correct the mistakes. We'll correct everything that we need to schematically, but just go cut it loose out there.

What's been the biggest thing that you focus on as far as preseason game number one as far as just the system?

Sean Duggan: We're just going about our install, to be honest with you. We had a plan going into camp of what we wanted to get installed before we go to Washington. I think right now we're on a pretty good track there, but we're really not looking too far ahead. We're really just trying to, today's practice, we want to have a great practice coming off an off day. Play with great energy and great fundamentals, but then we're going to watch the tape and then we're going to worry about tomorrow, right? Because there's going to be a little bit more install.

It feels like we see a punch out or two every day. I can't tell if we saw one today. I know Jacob Rodriguez gets a lot of credit for doing that in college. How much has he, I guess, influenced people's willingness to go for that punch versus how much of it is just drilled from your staff?

Sean Duggan: I think Coach Haf does a great job talking about the ball. It's the fastest way to win and lose the game, right? If you can take it away, your percentages of winning go way up. I think that's something we harp on every day. We start every individual period with two minutes worth of takeaway drills. I think the guys have bought in because they've seen the success of taking the ball away in practice. Then it's the first thing we talk about when we get together as a unit in our afternoon meetings. It's, hey, here's where we took the ball away. Hey, here was the missed opportunities we had, whether it's a dropped interception or a guy running and be like, hey, he's a little loose here with the ball. We can get this punch out. So I think it's just something you constantly stress. Whatever you harp on, you should get those results.

Talk about Jason Marshall, how versatile he is right now and how comfortable he's looking right now about playing outside.

Sean Duggan: I think he's done a great job. Kind of similar to what I was saying about Chris, just the poise he plays with. He's a very even keel guy, which I think you need to be out there. He loves to challenge people and get his hands on guys. The guy can run. It's nice to see him using his hands, not staying blocked. He's done a great job.

I'm sure you got to watch a lot of Chop Robinson tape as you took this job, from his first two years. How does what you're seeing out of him right now compare to the guy you saw on tape over the last few years?

Sean Duggan: I think Coach Clark is doing a great job just demanding, 'this is the way we're going to play the game. this is the way we're going to play early down run game.' He does a great job drilling the fundamentals with Chop and then Chop, I think you can see his confidence when he's rushing the passer. We tell him like, 'when you're tired, that's when the best players are the best players,' right? That's when we're going to need you to rush the passer, in those two-minute situations. I think Coach Clark's doing a great job with it, I really do.

I know a big thing for him is he added on seven or eight pounds. How's he playing at that weight? It looks pretty good from afar.

Sean Duggan: I think it looks great. I wish if I added seven or eight pounds, it would look that good. (laughter) I think he's comfortable, moving fast.

With Trey Moore, obviously he's in a role where you guys seem like you're going to be counting on him. What is it that has shown he's worthy of those snaps and opportunities?

Sean Duggan: I think first is the work he puts in to know the scheme, know where he's supposed to do, know his assignment. I think he's a versatile player. I mean, the guy played defensive end in college, he's played off the ball backer. Just trying to figure out what he can do, where he can help us and letting him go play. He's another rookie still learning, there's still a lot of stuff we got to clean up. But he's done a good job just embracing the playbook, embracing the position and just honestly getting better every single day.

This is your third NFL training camp, right, as a coach?

Sean Duggan: Yes.

What has changed for you going from defensive assistant to position coach now?

Sean Duggan: I'd say the first thing is the weather. This heat compared to Green Bay's training camp it's uncomparable. But honestly, it's just the difference in what I'm being asked to do. I mean, with every role is a little different. Last year, it was making sure the linebackers were on it every single day with the way they played the game, the way they understood what they're supposed to do. And now it's kind of bringing that to the defense, making sure I'm continuing to push the culture Jeff (Hafley) wants and just kind of having more of a big picture, being able to go around to different groups during indy and help out.

Jeff Hafley said that he's had to remind himself a few times, okay, like get away from the DBs and get away from the defense. You ever have to like catch yourself when you're at the linebackers, like, let me go?

Sean Duggan: Absolutely. Absolutely. I mean, that's just where you naturally gravitate, right?

Are you planning to be on the field or upstairs during games? And where are you in terms of comfort level and calling again? Because obviously plays come boom, boom, boom.

Sean Duggan: Yeah, I'll be wherever Jeff (Hafley) wants. He's going to call it, so just being his eyes either on the field or up in the booth.

Willie Gay Jr. continues to make plays in camp, and we saw that a lot last year in practices. What do you want to see from him in order just to elevate his role or for him to earn playing time?

Sean Duggan: I think the last three practices for Willie have probably been his best ones. I think you can tell he's starting to slow down. I think Willie's got one speed, you know what I mean? He's all gas, no brakes which I love, but you got to do it within the framework of the call, right? I think it's starting to slow down for him. He's starting to see a little more and it's resulting in plays.

With so many rookies in that linebacker room, just what do you hope veterans like Tyrel Dodson and Jordan Brooks can teach them?

Sean Duggan: I think the veteran leadership's got to push the message of the head coach and then teach them things that have worked for them. Whether it's routine, whether it's recovery, whether it's how to learn the playbook, how to study film. Everybody's different, but I think just if they can teach like, hey, this has been my process because they've earned the right to teach that, right? They're vets and they've had a lot of success in this league, but just teaching them how to go about being a pro because those guys are still learning that.

You're one of the youngest DCs in the league currently. How do you gauge this challenge as a young DC? Do you keep in touch with other DCs in the league?