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Transcript: HC Jeff Hafley Press Conference - September 18

Sep 18, 2026 at 05:30 PM
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Read the full transcript from HC Jeff Hafley 's postgame media availability on September 18, 2026.

Jeff Hafley: Everyone's going to ask me about Chop, so I'll just jump right into that. Chop did sustain a concussion during practice; he is in the protocol. He will not play this week. He is doing well and I will leave it at that for Chop questions as that one goes.

With the options of Herring, Ferrell, how do you replace Chop right now in terms of the guys having to step up?

Jeff Hafley: It's all of the above and we might do some other things to help out. But those guys, I have confidence in. They've been getting better. They all haven't been here for the entire time, but they've done a nice job in practice this week and it'll be the next man up.

When Zeek Biggers has gone out to the edge, what have you seen from him as far as handling those responsibilities?

Jeff Hafley: He's really good in run situations. He gives us a big body out there that he can set the edge, he can play a 6-technique, he can reduce down further inside, he gives us a lot of options. At the same time, we need him on the inside, so he can't be two places at once. So that's kind of the trick, but he did a really nice job last week doing both.

So does using him more on the outside create a vacuum of need of inside defense tackles?

Jeff Hafley: Sure, you take one away, you don't have the same amount of guys in there for the reps that you need.

Ferrell seems like an interesting guy.

Jeff Hafley: Interesting guy as a person or a player?

Well, both. He's hopping around, I see him bouncing around.

Jeff Hafley: He's got a lot of energy. I mean, he's played a lot of football. The one thing that you appreciate about him is when you turn on the tape, he gives phenomenal effort. He runs to the ball. He plays with great energy. He's become a really good teammate, so I'm excited for his opportunity.

How much do you think he's absorbed like the NFL? He knows what it's about now. Like he's zoned in on that type of stuff?

Jeff Hafley: Probably more than a lot of our younger guys. He's one of the older guys that has played a lot of football, and hopefully some of that experience he can show some of these young guys who are just figuring it out.

What's the snapper situation with Tucker?

Jeff Hafley: We'll see how Tucker goes today and how he feels. We have 48 hours to the game, so hopefully he'll feel good enough to snap for us on Sunday.

What about Traore?

Jeff Hafley: Traore will practice today. So again, we'll see how it goes, but I would anticipate him being out there today at practice. I would anticipate – we'll see what happens today, but I would anticipate him being out there on Sunday unless there's some setbacks.

And Ronnie Harrison?

Jeff Hafley: Ronnie will be out. Ronnie will not play this week.

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