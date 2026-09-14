Transcript: C Aaron Brewer Press Conference - September 14

If you've had a chance to see any of the tape, I don't know if you've done that yet with the coaches, but thoughts on where the line could have been better yesterday?

Aaron Brewer: I'd say in all areas, it wasn't a perfect game as we've seen. We had some good pockets and we held up for a while and also it was some that collapsed faster than we wanted it to. So in those areas could have been better. Run game, we had a couple opportunities. I think we ran it with probably 10, 11 times and in those times most of our runs was positive. We gained at least two, three-plus yards every run. In those that was pretty good as well, but we also need to be better. We didn't score enough points. In those areas, we need to do better.

Obviously it's only one game, what was Coach Jeff Hafley's tone like since the loss?

Aaron Brewer: Just eliminate the bad. You can't win when you have that many penalties and sacks and turnovers at that point in time. Those are the things we need to be better on. That's literally kind of the message that we're going into. It was a close game, it was a winnable game. Even with all the mistakes we had, it was still a winnable game. It was a two-score game at the end and we was in great positions, but we didn't finish how we were supposed to.

It looks like Kadyn Proctor had some good plays. How was it from your perspective and how was his demeanor?

Aaron Brewer: Demeanor wise, I feel like demeanor was good. His head, it was pretty level throughout the game, but also like it was his first game, so he had a couple little mistakes here and there, but it's like his first game. And for that to be his first game, I feel like he did pretty good.

Caleb Douglas tied Tyreek Hill for the most receiving yards for a Dolphin in their debut, just what does that say about his future?

Aaron Brewer: It really shows you how bright it can be. Like for him to have that many receiving yards in his debut and that wasn't like just the prettiest game for us. For him to have that much success in his first game, like that just allows you to see how bright the future could be.

What needs to change for the rushing attack to improve? I know you guys made a big emphasis on wanting to attack on the ground, so what needs to change for the rushing attack to improve?

Aaron Brewer: I don't think much need to change, I think we probably just need more reps with it. Like I said, I think we had 11 runs and you just got to get more reps in as the game go in and get more runs under your belt for it to kinda just blow open, blow that gate open.

Malik Willis's ability to run, I know he scrambled for first down and ran for a touchdown. In what ways do you think that will help the team this season?

Aaron Brewer: I feel that it will help us a lot. If you look at any of the great teams, good teams, most of them have quarterbacks that can extend plays. Them off schedule plays and being able to extend the play, that's a difference maker in this league and him having that ability would be great for us.

I wanted to ask you about the second part of the second-half. You guys hit the big touchdown in the third quarter, they come back and score. Did you feel a heightened sense of urgency? And if you did, how do you learn from that and make it correct the next time?

Aaron Brewer: That's a good question, but I mean just stay calm in those situations. Like it's a sense of urgency, yes, but we had plenty of time to come back or just to make a play. Like it was plenty of time left after that. Like we got the ball back with probably 12 minutes and we was down by a touchdown or two. And so like there's plenty of time to make a play. And in those situations, just stay calm, just stay the course, and just don't feel like you got to rush to get anything done.

Obviously, penalties were an issue Week 1. What's been said since that game about that? I know you had a holding penalty and that's not typical of your play. Just how vital is it to not have those self-inflicted wounds this season?