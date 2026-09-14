Transcript: DL Zach Sieler Press Conference - September 14

What changed in the second half that allowed the run defense to improve?

Zach Sieler: You know, we just kind of settled down, made the right adjustments, started seeing the game as one and kind of was able to take a breath in the halftime and make the right adjustments, like I said. I think we were able to kind of get out there and really put our foot in the right direction.

And then what did you notice on film about the pass rush that will allow you guys to be more successful in subsequent games?

Zach Sieler: We got to win early downs. We got to get in better positions.

Just had a question as far as how do you respond to the group of guys after experiencing a loss after Week 1, especially early in the season?

Zach Sieler: I mean, you got the whole rest of the year to improve upon. We got 16 more games to continue to build and grow and got to keep working from here.

How did it go with Jacob yesterday as a green dot player and his overall production? He had the 14 tackles. Just your thoughts on how his first game went?

Zach Sieler: You know, he's flying around. It was a great job as a green dot, making the calls, being loud and communicating very well out there. So just really excited to keep working along with him and keep growing.

I know you just completed a game, but I'm not sure if we'll speak to you before the next game in San Francisco. I'll be out there, so I will see you out there. What does the team need to do looking ahead to have success against Christian McCaffrey, who averaged almost 7 yards per rush against the Rams in the first week?

Zach Sieler: We got to play as one, all 11 have to play as one. We got to really make the adjustments from Week 1 to Week 2 and bring it to the 49ers.

And how would you describe the tone from the head coach, Jeff Hafley? Obviously, it's only been one game, but I'm curious what your takeaway has been from his postgame remarks.

Zach Sieler: Honestly, it's we got to continue to be physical, play our football game and continue to grow and build each and every game and snap and quarter. I think as long as we do that, we keep moving forward and keep building as a unit, I'm excited where the season can go.

You've kind of talked about this already a little bit, but I want to just get your feel for I guess the approach of all the young players. So many guys that are first-, second-year players played a bunch of snaps and started the game yesterday. Just what did you see from the young guys in terms of their first NFL experience or for some guys the first game of their second year?

Zach Sieler: Honestly, these guys, they did a great job going out there. We didn't start the right way, but I think by the end of the game we kind of settled in and like I said, you hit the adjustments and kind of continue as a play together, turn around the second half and do a much better job. But obviously it wasn't enough to win, so we got to do better.

Obviously penalties were an issue in the opener. You go back to the end of that 2019 season and also 2020, I'm wondering what can you harken back from those days as far as like taking care of the things that take no talent in terms of just getting that right and not having that be a detriment for this team this year?