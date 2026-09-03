Transcript: EDGE Chop Robinson Press Conference - September 3

Final week until Week 1 really kind of hits. What's the thought process? What's the mentality at right now?

Chop Robinson: Really just focus on the Raiders. Camp over with, it's been fun going against Pat Paul, Austin Jackson, all these guys, but now it's time to go against somebody else and focus on a different opponent.

Is it going to be nice going up against another team in terms of not going against your own guys? I know you guys had joint practice with the Commanders.

Chop Robinson: Yeah, it's going to feel good going against somebody else. We've been going against each other since the end of July, so now the season's starting to come back up and now we're all ready to get to it.

That's a real shift in the approach, right? Because even the joint practices, you guys weren't scheming and game planning for those opponents?

Chop Robinson: It's the season, so of course you're scheming and everything like that. That's a different type of game plan and you got to look at tape differently than, of course, practice.

How different do you think your style of play is going to be? We talked about you bulking up and stuff. How different do you think your style of play is going to be?

Chop Robinson: They just got to wait and see. I can't really say much, I just got to go out there and they can see it.

That's the attitude you got to take, right?

Chop Robinson: Yeah, 100%.

Why do you take that attitude?

Chop Robinson: I mean, I feel like people going to look at last year and think of me differently, but I know I'm a whole different guy, a whole different player. So I'm just excited to go out there and show that.

In the room, you guys are one of the youngest teams in the NFL. Do you guys like that like underdog mentality of like, hey, people are kind of already counting us out before even the season starts at all?

Chop Robinson: Yeah, I mean, some of us pay attention to it, but we use it as motivation. Everything motivation to us, we don't take anything personal. I kind of take some things personal, but again, it's just motivation at the end of the day.

Have you locked in on the Raiders like full on deep end, or are you guys waiting for next week to do that?

Chop Robinson: Oh yeah, we looked a little this week, but it's been more just of course practicing against these guys and stuff like that. We're going to dive deep into it, starting next week for sure.

Jon-Eric Sullivan said this week that he has big expectations for you this year. What does it mean to hear that from the new boss around me?

Chop Robinson: I just got to do my job. Do what he wants me to do, do my one-eleventh and just be the best player I can be for the team.

This is a big year for you because next offseason you have the fifth-year option talk. Does that creep into your mind at all for how important this year is for your career?

Chop Robinson: No, I don't think about it. I just know how my first two years went, and I just gotta build on that and be the best player I can be.

Chop, you say you're a whole different player. Can you just describe some of the work that you put in to become a whole different player?

Chop Robinson: Just like I've been saying for the past few months, just putting on weight and listening to my coaches. Doing the things that I had to do in the run game, pass game, learning new stuff and stuff like that, and just adjusting to the scheme.

Do you think it's going to help you more on the pass rush side or setting the edge in run support?

Chop Robinson: I think it's going to help in everything. And again, you'll be able to see that Week 1 and the whole season.

How excited are you just to get through camp and turn the page to the full game mode, coming up with the Raiders starting next week?

Chop Robinson: I'm super excited. It's been a long camp, of course. The joint practices, going against each other and stuff like that. It finally came to an end, but I'm just excited for this team and see how the season goes.

Chop, you're getting a couple days off here. What are the fun plans before you kind of get started for real?