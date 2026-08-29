Transcript: QB Mark Gronowski Press Conference - August 28

How would you evaluate those last few drives that you got in the preseason?

Mark Gronowski: I'm just super grateful for the opportunity first off. It's always a blessing to be out there playing with those guys. I felt like I left everything I could out there with those guys, just battling. There's some opportunities that we really had to take advantage of when we got that fumble in the red zone. We got to turn that into points somehow, but I'm just glad I gave it everything I had, everyone that was out there, we're all competing for spots on this team and to just get an opportunity like that. It was great.

What has been your experience of coming in undrafted? Start off training camp. You get cut. Eventually you got to come back and get some game action here in the preseason.

Mark Gronowski: Again, basically what I just said is like, I'm so grateful to be back with these guys. Like I've built such great relationships with a lot of these guys on the team, especially a lot of these rookies. It's such a big rookie class this year, and just building those relationships, building those relationships with the guys on the team. To get cut, originally, it was really heartbreaking just because I know a lot of these guys, I love playing with a lot of these guys, and I like these coaches a lot. To get an opportunity to come back, play in these games, get two halves of football to play, I mean I'm just so thankful to get these opportunities and show what I got on tape.

What was the biggest, I guess, point of progress for you individually from last week to this week?

Mark Gronowski: I think it's just going out there and just playing more free. Being a quarterback, a lot of it is just being comfortable in the pocket, delivering from the pocket, but also taking chances downfield. When we got the opportunities I took a shot to Terrace Marshall who made a great play today, took a shot to Jalen Reagor that was just a little bit of an overthrow there. But overall it was just great being out there with those guys and just getting more reps. More reps in practice and more reps in the games. It just started to feel more comfortable and you could play faster out there and play more free.

You mentioned the pass to Marshall. What did you see on that play?

Mark Gronowski: I mean Terrace Marshall has been making plays left and right and in practices. You give him a one-on-one ball, he's coming down with it. And when they gave him a one-on-one opportunity, the safety kicked and looked over to the field, he was one-on-one with that corner. So I wanted to give him an opportunity. And he came down with the play, which is awesome to see.

What's something that you feel you'll need to continue to improve in order to make it?