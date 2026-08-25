Transcript: OC Bobby Slowik Press Conference - August 25

I don't think we've spoken to you since the two joint practices and two preseason games. First, what were your thoughts on Malik at the joints and then his first preseason drive?

Bobby Slowik: Yeah, it's really been the same message since the beginning. He's been a really fun guy to be around, really fun guy to work with. He's been awesome in the building. He's been great on the field, and he's just consistently gotten better in everything that we're doing. And really there's a lot that goes along with the quarterback position. You got to handle yourself, you got to handle the huddle, you got to handle the guys around you, you've got to make sure that you're on your stuff, you got to make sure they're on their stuff. You got to help guys out post huddle. There's just a lot of things that naturally come with the position that he handles with ease really. So that's been pretty awesome to see. And just to see his continued improvement every day within what we're doing has been fun.

Looking back at the Giants joint practice, and I know it's been a little bit, but when you reviewed the film, what did you notice relative to why the Giants had too many pressures?

Bobby Slowik: Yeah. Really we just, we weren't on our assignments, which has kind of been a thing – I think as you go through camp, we have probably what's going to wind up being one of the younger offensive rosters in the NFL. And just the consistency of our assignments as a starting point is definitely something that we got to continue to improve upon. We're well aware we got a long way to go and it starts with just doing our job first. And then within that, making sure our techniques are right, our fundamentals are right. That practice was fun. There was a lot of back and forth. We actually hit a lot of runs. Like our run game was pretty solid in the joint practice, but the pass game, particularly the protections, we know that that can't happen so we're on the road to fixing it.

How would you assess the quality of play by Kadyn Proctor throughout camp?

Bobby Slowik: Yeah, really same as Malik. He's only had limited game action so far. But you kind of take into consideration the joint practice. You're taking into consideration all the stuff we've done against our defense, and he's taken steady step. Like all our young guys, like they're steady steps. There's stuff that he has … like there's a reason we took him in the first round and it shows. Like we're really excited about the talent he has but just continuing to hone in on the consistency for all these guys is going to be really on us as coaches. Like we really got to do a good job developing and really letting these guys go play fast and having that consistency as part of what they're doing.

With Chris Bell how do you envision using him when he gets fully healthy? Can he be a guy that you throw those quick hitters to and get you some run after the catch?

Bobby Slowik: Yeah, obviously he's only practiced a little bit here and there, but just going off his college tape, like some of the things that were awesome to just watch him do, like he's a really big dude. He's a really fast dude. He's hit some wild numbers on GPS, considering his size. He's got great hands. He's a tough tackle. So I mean, you could do a lot of things with that. As far as the receiver goes, he's a good ball in hand player. He's a good guy that can make competitive catches. He can go down the field and he can run underneath routes. I think the more we get used to just being with him we'll kind of settle into what exactly his role is going to be for us. But from his college tape there's not many limiting factors as far as what we're going to let him at least explore.

And from seeing Kevin Coleman back the past week, what skills do you like about him? Do you think he can help you early this season?

Bobby Slowik: Yeah, I mean he's really fast. I think that's obvious to everybody. He has a different gear in speed and he made some really nice plays in that last game. He's a big competitor, like really shows up in competitive situations. I think that kind of jumps off. I'm going to be saying the same thing really for a lot of the young guys. Like we got to get the consistency going in what we're doing to make sure that we can go do our job and just execute as an offense, but he's been exciting to work with and to have out there and make plays.

Sort of a macro question when it comes to coaching the quarterback. When you have a big arm quarterback like Malik, does it change the way you teach anticipation because he can see it, then get up there. Or is it all the same uniform for everybody?

Bobby Slowik: No, I would say never in coaching is anything uniform, you know what I mean? And that's not just quarterback play, I'd say that's really every position. Like De'Von's going to be different than Ollie. He's going to be different than J. Wright. Dulcich is going to be different than Kacmarek. You know, like you can go down the line, you got to make sure you're using what your guys strengths are. I would say with Malik, he has no issue throwing with anticipation. He has no issue throwing on time. He also has no issue if he has to go off schedule, make someone miss and extend a play. So there's a lot of tools at his disposal. And right now it's more like we got to get on the same page with our receivers. We got to get on the same page with our tight ends. We just got to do our jobs better. We got to coach better.

Given that Quinn Ewers is going through an injury or two, does that affect how you evaluate his performances or do you have to take it at face value, what he's giving you right now as what it is?

Bobby Slowik: I think there's a lot of different factors that kind of play into the whole evaluation thing. From our perspective as far as coaching goes, really you're so in the moment every day, all you're trying to do is for every individual, like incrementally get them better at every moment. And it's been hard with Quinn the last week or so, not being able to be out there, so he's been doing everything he can in the meeting rooms. He's been trying to take another step mentally as far as our scheme and what he's doing. But it was nice having him back out there today, obviously a little limited in what he could do, but he was out there and letting it fly when he could. We'll see where it goes from there.

As it relates to your eligible receivers – wide receivers, tight ends, running backs. Would it be a bad thing if De'Von Achane was the leading receiver this season?

Bobby Slowik: Not if we had a whole lot of yards. The way we kind of approach all this is, you just want to have an efficient offense. You want to have a productive offense and how you distribute targets within that, like you're always going to make sure you lean on guys' strengths. You're going to lean on things that guys can do that are different than other guys. But the way you disperse those targets is just where do you think you can attack a defense with your personnel? How can you protect yourself against issues that come up as you do that? And then from that point on, the chips fall as they may.

It's been reported that Atlanta is going to play its starters and possibly game plan. Will that affect your approach on Friday?

Bobby Slowik: No. Our approach is generally the same. The preseason for us is very much an evaluation process so ours doesn't change that much.

You all signed four veteran receivers obviously with Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Reagor, Tutu Atwell, Terrace Marshall. Who of those four do you think has been the most consistent of those four?

Bobby Slowik: Yeah, I think really all four of them have had different moments. You know, you go through camp, like camp's so long, it's at what moment are we talking about who. Because everybody has ups and downs. It's the same as during the season. Everybody has ups and downs. Like Tutu, I know he had a drop in the last game, but he really before that game had shown up in the last couple of practices, you really could see his speed. You could feel his competitiveness. He was getting open even when he wasn't getting the ball. T. Marsh (Terrace Marshall) has been a factor in the run game. Like every time he's on the field, he's impacting the run game, which has helped us immensely. JT (Jalen Tolbert) obviously has taken – like his dip was probably early on in camp and he has really rebounded strong from that. He's been doing a really good job lately as far as how he's going about his job, how he's helping the young guys, how he's approaching the game. You could go down the line of our whole receiving crew and really all of them at different moments have done really positive things and things they know they need to improve upon. So we just got to keep shoring up the weaknesses.

How's the run blocking and run game been both with starters and reserves?

Bobby Slowik: I think it's been good. I think the run game really for us in camp has largely been one of the highlights of what we've been doing. It's something we want to emphasize. It's something Haf wants emphasized. I believe in running the ball. Our o-line is well equipped to run the ball. And I think when we've gone through camp and we've done things that we anticipate doing as we go through the year, we really have done a good job creating windows and holes and our backs have done a good job seeing it. So we're pretty confident.

What's impressed you specifically in the run game? I mean, physicality or short runs, short yardage, first downs and anything you can point to?

Bobby Slowik: Yeah, I'd say probably the versatility of what our personnel allows us to do. You know, you got my man in Proctor on the left side that just, this massive human's (Patrick Paul) on the left side that can still move really well. So you can get on the perimeter, you can get on the edge. You can also do stuff, It's more duoish up the middle. You can do inside zone. You can do stuff with Malik in the run game. Obviously Von (De'Von Achane) has speed to get to the edge. He can hit it up in the middle as well. On the right side, I think Jonah Savaiinaea has really done a good job this camp as far as adjusting to right guard and how he's been progressing. Austin Jackson has been great to see step in there and create movement and work together with Jonah to build a rapport. Brew is Brew, you know, one of one of my favorite guys to watch practice. And then probably the biggest thing for us in the run game that I think we do that not everyone in the NFL does and our guys right now have done a really good job with it, is our tight ends. Like our tight ends have really embraced the run game. They've taken a step in how we want to approach the run game. And it's a lot of new faces. The only guy who was here was Greg. There was a little bit of a learning curve, but now that they've been rolling in it, you can feel their impact on the edge of defenses as well.

I think I saw Malik Willis address the offensive unit at one point during practice. I'm not sure if you saw the same thing or if I saw it right. But do you do you like that?