Transcript: QB Malik Willis Press Conference - August 20

What did you learn about your pass protection today? It looked like it was shaky at times, at other times it was good. What did you learn about the pass protection?

Malik Willis: I got to look at the film to really figure it out. That's what it's hard to kind of tell when your eyes downfield. I just hear the whistle. But I think those guys have a great front and all due respect to them, but we'll figure out what we were doing wrong when we get to watch the film.

What are you learning about how you deal with the pass rush pressure through these practices?

Malik Willis: Just trying to make sure I have an outlet ready to go, or I can try to take advantage of it in some aspects with protection pickups, but we weren't game-planning those guys, so it's not like going into a real game. We would have a few better options on some plays where we kind of were stuck and it's just like unfortunate, but it's practice and that's why you do stuff.

What did you think of the offense today? The first team offense had a lot of reps. How did you think you guys did overall?

Malik Willis: Up and down. Sometimes we execute it, sometimes we didn't. We'll go and figure out why that was when we get in there and watch the film. But other than that, I love the effort and the physicality those guys showed. They fought all the way to the end, finished strong.

What did you take away from your first two joint practices as the starting quarterback?

Malik Willis: Playing football is still fun. It's still awesome to go out there and compete and see different looks and get to play against guys you haven't been going against every day. We got lucky enough to get a few different style defenses. Obviously there's different style defenses throughout the league and we hit more than our share of different types and we can see how we want to try to attack that when we get into the season. I think that was awesome.

Malik, speaking of watching film, are you still wearing the GoPro on your helmet?

Malik Willis: Everybody does, I think, all the quarterbacks.

What kind of things do you pick up on and do you learn from watching film of your GoPro footage?

Malik Willis: Eye progressions, seeing like different landmarks of the field, where we want stuff hit at, it's a cool view. This is my first time using it, but I think it's awesome.

Are there any like corrections that you've made or things that you've noticed about how you're progressing through your reads or anything that you picked up from that footage that you fixed at practice?

Malik Willis: Yeah, for sure. Spatial awareness and understanding some of the coverage recognition stuff. Like as far as spacing on the field, it gives you the same view you had when you were on the field and then you can see what coverage it went to, and it's 'oh, okay.' You can take that with you because you will be in that same position again. It's different from looking at it from the sky view, but it's awesome, I love it.

I want to ask you about Kevin Coleman and Chris Bell. With Bell how do you develop chemistry with him when he's still doing mostly individual work? A little 11-on-11, mostly individual. And with Coleman we saw two good catches, TDs yesterday, held on to a ball despite being hit hard today. What do you like about his skill set?

Malik Willis: To answer the first question, I think Chris Bell has been doing a great job. I mean, he's obviously in every meeting, so it's not like we don't get to see him. So he's hearing the same stuff all the guys that are out there hearing, so we're all on the same page. It'll just be getting out there and getting reps with them after that. And Kevin, he's doing a great job. I mean, he's obviously making big plays and he made a tough catch today. Just want to see him keep progressing and take it day by day.

Would you like to play on Saturday?

Malik Willis: Saturday, I think that's up to Coach. I haven't been really in charge of that, but I like football, I do.

We saw things get a little chippy today. How do you balance wanting to see your guys show that toughness and aggression and also making sure you're getting the right work?

Malik Willis: It's an extreme balance. I mean, it doesn't bother me much. I don't be caring, them boys be yapping, I'm just like, whatever, bro. (laughter) But I'll be trying to get them to – yeah, you want to show you're aggressive, but at the same time we're at practice, we're trying to execute. We're trying to do what we're coached to do. And you can show them you're being physical and tough by the play style more than what you say. Because what you say is just going to make you more tired in like three plays. I just try to focus on keeping them on the right track, understanding what we're out here to do. We're out here to go out and execute and beat the defense. It may not always go hand in hand. Sometimes execution doesn't lead to beating the defense, and sometimes you got to take what comes with it. I mean, they are getting paid a lot of money too and they're professionals as well. You just got to make sure we're doing the right things for the right reasons, not just for the results.

Do you practice all the arm angles or does it just happen?

Malik Willis: No, I'll just be throwing it though.

I notice your shoes are untied. Do you have them like that on the field, on the practice field?

Malik Willis: I do.

How does that affect cutting?

Malik Willis: They got socks on them. They aren't going to go nowhere I don't think, unless my foot goes somewhere, then we'd be in trouble.

Makes you faster?

Malik Willis: Maybe. I haven't tested it out. It's a good question.

Do you expect to play Saturday?

Malik Willis: I don't know. I just go where my number's called. It's like, oh, one's out there. I'm like, all right. I don't really have a preference either way. I like football, so if we get to go out there, I'm going to be excited and take it serious. I'm obviously watching the film because we had to practice against them today, and obviously you want to help the guys that are behind you, and I think we're all in this together regardless of who's out here.

What would you say about the quarterbacks behind you? Especially if Quinn can't go then, it'll be a lot of Cam Miller and Mark Gronowski.

Malik Willis: I think they've been doing a great job. They're just continuing to learn and get better, and I think it's great to have these practices for them to get to see some of those different looks. We got to play the Giants last year, and it's cool to see how their scheme changed a little bit. As well as Washington, we played them last year and it's cool to see how their scheme changed a little bit. And it's good for those boys to see those types of things as well. I think it's just been cool to see the competition in that room keep going, and when Quinn gets back, he'll be right back in it too.

Do you take any solace in leading down the field at the end of practice, regardless of how stuff happened before, but those last situation periods. Leading your team down to score, do you take any solace in that? Does that make you happy?