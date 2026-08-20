Transcript: OL Aaron Brewer Press Conference - August 20

It kind of looked like the pass protection had its tough moments, but the run blocking was really good. Would you agree with that or how did you think the offensive line did today?

Aaron Brewer: I felt like it was a good battle. They had some wins, we had some wins. So I feel like it was just some good competition out there. Once I watch the tape, I'll see how we did overall, but it felt like a solid day.

Coach Hafley said before practice he wasn't into the idea of fighting, but that ensued. So are guys going to see the wrath from that or what?

Aaron Brewer: I'm sure there ain't no telling. I don't know which way Jeff is going to go about it. But we tried to hold our composure as much as we can, but when you're out here playing football, it gets chippy. Like as I said before, people are out there competing. They take it all the way to the edge. And, you know, we didn't try to initiate anything, but if somebody comes at you, hey, you gotta hold your ground.

That seemed a little out of character for Austin Jackson. Do you think he's a guy that keeps his composure?

Aaron Brewer: Yeah. He definitely kept his composure. But as I said, if somebody is coming to you, hit you in your mouth, what are you gonna do? You gonna stand there, look at him? Or are you going to respond? And definitely here at practice. In the game, I definitely expect him to hold his composure. But the way things were occurring out there, I'm not surprised at what his response was.

There was a break in practice after it appeared that the Giants defense had gotten some pressures, where it looked to me from the stands like you were talking to your teammates. What, if anything, can you share about what you were stressing?

Aaron Brewer: Just the details. Details and just a sense of urgency. We're out there and we're going and everyone gets to the point where they trying to go to the next play because you're trying to have that short term memory. But at some time, you really got to lock in and see why these same problems keep occurring. And so that's what I was digging into them. I'm like, we have to lock in right now on these details and fix them, so we don't have them again, this next play. And that's all it was to be honest.

You got a lot of snaps out there. So did the first team offense. Can you take a guess on what you guys might do Saturday in the game? How many plays or anything like that?

Aaron Brewer: I couldn't tell you. I couldn't tell you at all.

It seemed like those edge rushers had Malik Willis kind of running for his life at times. Just what did you see out of him from a composure standpoint about how you guys kind of responded at the end going down and making that field goal?

Aaron Brewer: I feel like that's like literally the response you have to have in the game. No disrespect to them, they are some great pass rushers. The guys they have over there. So I expect them to win some and us to win some as well. But in an NFL game, you're not going to win every single rep. And with Malik, some of the pressure he got, he was able to maneuver and get around moving a little bit. And that's what we know Malik is as an athlete, as a quarterback. He's mobile, he can move. So him being able to do that and keep his composure, that just shows what we need when the season comes around."

Jeff Hafley talked this morning about not doubling, chipping, helping out, the way you'd scheme a team in the game. How does that help you individually to get a bunch of reps when you're not really scheming and just kind of going one on one against guys?

Aaron Brewer: It just gets you to work your craft. In the game, yes, we're gonna scheme you and get chips against elite guys. And when you're out here right now, you want to – like, iron sharpens iron. So you want to just continue to just stack those reps and getting one on one reps and working on your craft and seeing what feels good to you against certain type of players and different looks. So I feel like that's a great way to just be able to work your craft in this environment.

There's been a big emphasis on physicality up front, even when things aren't perfect, when the execution isn't perfect. Is that something you can kind of lean on?