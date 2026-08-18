Transcript: DL Zeek Biggers Press Conference - August 18

How vital is this portion of camp for some of you d-linemen right now with Zach Sieler not practicing, Kenneth Grant, just for the rest of the guys to get these reps in?

Zeek Biggers: It's definitely vital. Like you said, them guys are out right now for whatever, so we just kind of got to step up as a unit. The people who haven't been getting as many reps, now you're getting more reps. So now you got more opportunity to show the coaches, to earn a spot and show why you should be out there. So it's just more opportunity for everybody and everybody's trying to take advantage of it.

Hafley has mentioned your versatility in terms of being able to play inside and outside. How do you think his defense maximizes your skill set?

Zeek Biggers: I definitely feel like it works well for me, being a guy that can move in space and also be stout in the run game playing inside. It matches my versatility very well, and I'm looking forward to it to go along this season.

What have you seen from Jordan Phillips this camp?

Zeek Biggers: Jordan Phillips, that's a dawg. Stout run defender, he's kind of developing in the pass as well. He's one of those guys like freakishly strong, like you would see him hold up 600 pounds with one arm. He's holding up people crazy, so he always been a guy that's kind of – we call him Freaky J because he's freakishly strong.

Does that push you, seeing what he's capable of doing?

Zeek Biggers: Yeah, definitely. That's a guy that I came in with. I knew him before we played together at the East-West Shrine Bowl. So kind of just a guy that I know, and then coming in together, we were able to grow with each other. Now we all looking forward to taking that next step and helping the defense be a top defense in the NFL.

That trio of you, Jordan Phillips, Kenneth Grant played a lot of snaps last year. Just what do you think the benefit of that is now?

Zeek Biggers: I definitely feel like playing those snaps early on, it's kind of prepared us for this year. Now we know what to expect. We know the techniques, we know how to identify certain runs we get in, certain blocks we get in. We also have that chemistry together where we might not even have to say something, we can run different games. It's just different things. Like I say, the biggest thing was the chemistry of it and just learning it all together, so that way we always there for each other, helping each other out.

How much did not playing early last year like drive you to what you are today?

Zeek Biggers: I'd say it drove me a lot, being a guy that I felt like I can go out there and do something for this team. It definitely pushed me. It pushed me to just go out there every day and show what I could do. And now that I'm out here getting those reps, I'm just taking full advantage of it and taking my opportunity.

What do you think is the potential of this front seven? With obviously, Jordyn Brooks, Zach Sieler, you…