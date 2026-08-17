Transcript: G Jonah Savaiinaea Press Conference - August 17

So you had a pretty good first game back, albeit preseason. Did that feel like a culmination of everything we had talked about during OTAs, minicamp, training camp and just finally getting to put it on the field?

Jonah Savaiinaea: That's just us, the o-line unit, working as one. It wasn't just me out on that field. All the guys made my job easy out there. Brewer, 'AJ' (Austin Jackson), being able to play between them, it really makes my job easier. Easy as far as mentally and physically. Friday night, it was all I had to do was go out there and just play, so that's what I did.

We've talked so much about the comfort back on that right side. How did it feel ultimately in a game setting?

Jonah Savaiinaea: It felt really good. Finally get to play, it's preseason but an actual live game. At the end of the day, I'm proud of not only myself, but us as a whole unit of how we push each other to become better on that field.

Do you find yourself thinking less when you're playing out there this year?

Jonah Savaiinaea: Yes, one hundred percent.

How has that helped you?

Jonah Savaiinaea: It helps me play fast, just going out there thinking less. That's the name of the game right now is just go out there and play.

How does Aaron Brewer's athleticism help you on those combos where you catch and climb to the second level? How does he help you do your job?

Jonah Savaiinaea: I mean, every team should scheme him. He shouldn't be able to climb to the second level if that were me. But him being able to sneak up to the second level and not even touching a down lineman, they play him a certain way. That's what makes my job easy – if I'm too tight, I can adjust the second rep. He's so athletic that every team schemes him.

What's the best advice or guidance you were given last year?

Jonah Savaiinaea: Just learn from it. I'm big on my faith and my whole life is all about adversities. I thank God for adversities, because without them I wouldn't to be where I'm at today. So being able to go through it, it's okay to fail. It's August and I don't want to talk about last year anymore because that's like far, far behind me. I'm already moving forward. So all I got to say is embrace those failures and adversities, because it'll help you in the long way.

There was a play that gained some traction on social media. It might have been the same play where Caleb Douglas caught the ball. On that play did you, as the pass was being thrown, sort of knock a guy to the ground? And can you tell me about the importance in your mindset relative to seeking work and finishing guys?

Jonah Savaiinaea: I had those looks here in camp every time I'm on a slide side, I'm always visualizing. I see Chop's ribs, I'm like, okay, I tagged him. But in a real life game, I had that opportunity to do it. I was like, oh, this is the moment to do it. I just went out there and got his ribs.

Coach Hafley talked about showing some of the clips that you had from the game in the team meeting following the game. What did that feel like for you to be highlighted in a positive way in the first meeting after a game of the season?

Jonah Savaiinaea: It feels amazing, being able to be shout out like that. But at the end of the day, it's all a team. And like I said, the preparation leading up to that day, it was all of us. Like I said, Brewer, 'AJ', 'KP' (Kadyn Proctor), Paul and everyone in the room, they've helped me become the person that I am today. But at the end of the day, it's all us in one being able to do that.

How much did you like for that first drive to be such a long drive? You got 93 yards, end up in the end zone and also to have the run game highlighted so much for you guys up there?

Jonah Savaiinaea: When the ball was spotted backed up, I looked at 'KP', I was like, 'get ready. Buckle up. It's going to be a long one.' And it so happened to be his first drive. I'm proud. I'm happy for him being able to go out there and play ball in the league. It felt amazing being able to go out there and drive the ball 14 plays and score the first drive. Nothing beats that feeling.

Another rookie got on the field today for the first time with a lot of anticipation, Chris Bell. Do you notice him as an offensive lineman? More weapons for that offense, what do you notice about him?

Jonah Savaiinaea: During the offseason, despite what was going on to him, he showed up every day. He's always had his jacket, sweats, vest on. I feel like he was preparing for this heat and also like the type of offense that we're running. So just seeing him going out there and do that, it meant a lot.

How would you describe your mindset as soon as last season ended, starting the offseason? How would you describe that to someone?

Jonah Savaiinaea: Putting someone on the ground, man. That was the first play until the end. I mean, me watching myself out there, like me and Brewer, Pat P, 'KP' and 'AJ' just talked about it, this is the year, man. You got to let loose. And just after that game, watching myself, I was like, I never done that in college. If I watch myself in college too, I've never like – I don't know why. I'll be honest, it was probably cardio in the Miami heat, that's been helping me. And just going out there and doing it, I was like, 'Oh (expletive), I got it.'

Was the last game fun for you?

Jonah Savaiinaea: It was.

Why?

Jonah Savaiinaea: We were out there doing what we love to do. You know, it's football, man. Week 1 preseason, being able to finally go out there and just what I've been doing out here, so it felt great.

What specifically do you think you can do more effectively on the right side than on the left side?

Jonah Savaiinaea: It's just being there for my brothers. There's no specific answer for that. It's just being there for Brewer and AJ. I'm in between them, and whatever Bobby (Slowik) is calling, what play we're running, my job is to execute that as best as I can and to the best of my ability. There are really no expectations for me to go out there and do this and this. It's just go out there and do what's best for our team.

So there's no specific technique or doing anything like pulling or anything else that you find to be easier, or you're having a greater chance of success at the right side and left side? Is there anything at all?