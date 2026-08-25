Transcript: TE Greg Dulcich Press Conference - August 24

I guess, what was it like to have Chris Bell out there fully practicing? No red jersey.

Greg Dulcich: Yeah, it was good. He looks great. Routes look awesome. He's a stud, so we're excited to have him moving around and progressing.

How long does it take a quarterback and a tight end to get a relationship going? Because you and Malik, this is obviously new. How is it going and how long do you think it will take to get going?

Greg Dulcich: I think it's going well. He's a great leader on the offense and on the team, so he's a dude that is very approachable for all offensive skill guys. He gets with all of us which is cool. He makes sure we're all on the same page and he does a great job with the tight ends, so it's going to be fun.

I know it was brief work today, but it looked like the offense was at the top of the drop getting the ball out. Is that what you saw out there? Was that kind of intentional for the day?

Greg Dulcich: Yeah, it was a good day. Had the day off yesterday and just tried to get moving around and play with intent, so I thought we did a good job of that.

I hate to go back too far, but what were your impressions of the joint practice against the Giants?

Greg Dulcich: Yeah, I thought we played physical. That's kind of what those are really about is, hitting somebody else and the attitude that goes with that. So I thought we did a good job with that.

This time of the season obviously is very tough for many. The business aspect comes in, cuts are coming up. How do guys approach that, building relationships with guys, but then they might not be here?

Greg Dulcich: Yeah, it's tough because like you said, you build relationships with everyone, and what's cool, we got a close-knit team. We're all excited about each other's success and we want everyone to be here. We want all of us to contribute to this thing and you only have a certain number of spots, so everyone, it's a matter of putting your best foot forward, competing and leaving it all out there.

What's the potential of the trio of rookie receivers, do you think?

Greg Dulcich: I think they're awesome. They've done a great job since OTAs, training camp. I think each of them got a very bright future, so I'm excited.

What's it been like being the old head in the tight end room?

Greg Dulcich: It's crazy. I know, yeah, 26, I'm the old head is pretty insane. But Cole (Turner) is right there with me. It's cool because only a short time ago, I was just like the rookies, trying to figure things out. And the league is a very different game than college football is and they're taking things absolutely in stride. They're doing a great job. Will, Jeremiah and Seydou, very excited about how they've come along, the things they've been able to do.

What's something that Coach Slowik has been stressing to the offense in the last week or two?

Greg Dulcich: It's always the little details. You want to be on top of everything because offensively we all got to be on the same page. Defense can play a little bit differently, but offense you all have to be very, very strict with the order of operations. And playing free and fast is really the name of the game.

What's it going to be like having your former quarterback back here on Friday night?

Greg Dulcich: Yeah, it's going to be interesting. Tua obviously great dude, great teammate, so wish him nothing but the best. And yeah, we're going to go out on Friday and compete.

What's the difference between catching balls from him and catching balls from Malik?

Greg Dulcich: Each quarterback kind of has their own special I guess way of getting the ball out, so you just kind of adjust, see the ball a little bit differently. And like we talked about a little bit earlier, it's kind of building that relationship and getting those reps that helps out.

Let me ask you a question because you brought up college. What would it be like to go back to college after doing an NFL training camp?

Greg Dulcich: Yeah, yeah, it'd be a lot. I mean, it was funny. One of the first things I realized was so different in the NFL was the hashes and you don't realize how much that changes the game and how defenses line up. So there's a lot of like little adjustments like that that you have to go with and certainly if you went back from the NFL, it'd be an interesting thing.

I know stats don't tell the story of a season, but with you, you're the "receiving tight end." Do you have any landmarks or numbers that you want to hit or think you should hit this season?

Greg Dulcich: I want us to win games and have a successful team and a high-power offense, and however I can contribute to that, I'm going to be happy.

Has anyone ever tried to tackle you by the hair?

Greg Dulcich: Yeah, a couple times. A couple times I've gotten it. It's not a fun deal. It gets you thinking, maybe it's time to let it go. But no, I'll leave it for now. (laughter)

It's legal, right?

Greg Dulcich: I think so. I mean, we'll see. A little bit unfair, but yeah.

Did Tabor call you the Frenchman?

Greg Dulcich: Called me the Frenchman, yeah. He came up to me one day, Tabs (Chris Tabor), he says, 'you know, hey, Dulcich, you kind of look like a French painter.' It was like, all right, well, I'll take that. I'll take that as a compliment, I think. Yeah, only means good.

French painter?

Greg Dulcich: French painter. Yeah, so it's been the Frenchman ever since.

Do you like to paint?

Greg Dulcich: I'll dabble, I'll dabble. Yeah.

Are you any good?

Greg Dulcich: Subjective, yeah. Pretty subjective, I think so.

Do you have any other nicknames that people call you?