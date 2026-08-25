Transcript: DL Jordan Phillips Press Conference - August 24

How do you measure progress of the team nowadays? Is it joint practice, preseason games, intra-squad practices out here? What do you measure? What do you use?

Jordan Phillips: I mean, it's all about the process. It's not just about games or joint practices – every day. It's about how you retain information in the meeting rooms, how you're able to take that onto the field and translate it onto the field, and how you're able to judge your effort, your physicality and your fundamentals at the end of the day.

I know physicality is a big thing with Hafley. How are you guys doing in that area do you think?

Jordan Phillips: I mean, every day the goal is to be physical. This game is played physically. This game was not made for soft people, so that's always a point of emphasis when we take the field and we go against each other and try to get each other better.

How much are you itching to get Zach Sieler back in there? Was it nice to see him at least doing a little bit of work?

Jordan Phillips: He's great man. Great leader, great player. So absolutely excited.

How different is he when he's in there as opposed to when he's like Coach Sieler now?

Jordan Phillips: Well, he's the same guy every day. The same leader he is on the field is that same leader he is off the field. We come out, he'll be giving us pointers and things like that. He's always been pretty good with that.

This is always a difficult time at camp. You build relationships with guys but you turn around some guys won't be here. Just talk about the business aspect and guys having to deal with that after you build a rapport with guys that possibly might not be here come tomorrow or next week?

Jordan Phillips: It's a brotherhood at the end of the day. That don't just mean on the field, but also off the field. We all have a great relationship with each other. We all keep in touch with each other. Unfortunately that's part of the business, but we do have relationships with each other and we build upon that.

How do you approach the game on Saturday when you're not playing? Are you trying to help younger guys? Are you trying to be in the defensive huddle? What does it look like for you when you don't dress for a game like that?

Jordan Phillips: It's all about bringing the energy and motivating guys and helping guys get better. Just continuing to bring the juice and helping them in any way I can help as a fellow teammate.

What did you take away from the joint practices with the Giants?

Jordan Phillips: I mean that's a physical team. I got a lot of respect for them and their head coach, and they did an amazing job getting us better. We went out there, we competed with them and all in all, it was a good day. We got better and they got better as well.

Tell us about the defensive tackle group. It seems like y'all have some pretty good depth there with you and Kenneth Grant and Zach Sieler. What are you seeing with that group as far as pass rushing and stopping the run and that kind of stuff?

Jordan Phillips: I mean every day we're always trying to get each other better. We're a tight knit group that takes coaching well. We're going to continue to get better collectively.

What do you all do best? Because it seems like you guys are pretty physical, pretty aggressive. What do you guys do best, do you think?

Jordan Phillips: I mean collectively as a group like I said we're focused on getting better and we're focused on taking the next step every day. We're focused on the process, the result is a side effect.

Going off of that, how good can this front seven be overall? It feels like that's where the strength of this team lies right now.

Jordan Phillips: The sky's the limit. That's why we continue to come out here every day and get better. We'll go inside the meeting rooms and we take the coaching. Focus on what it is we need to do to get better, and we apply that when it's time to get on to the field. We just focus on the process.

I know it's not your side of the ball, but what was it like kind of having Chris Bell out there knowing what he's been through with the ACL and everything?

Jordan Phillips: Chris, he's a competitor, good player. He was a good player in college. He's a good player on this team. And we're excited to have him back and see him out there compete.

I feel like we see you go up against Aaron Brewer every day the first reps of one on ones when we have them. What's something you've taken away from Brewer this summer that helped you get better?

Jordan Phillips: Brew is obviously a great player, not only for this organization, but all in all in the NFL. He's a great player, and we focus on getting each other better each and every day. If it's something I need to work on, he tells me. If it's something he needs to work on, I tell him, and collectively we're getting better, which will then help us help the organization better.

Does his strength ever sneak up on you? Because I know he's so quick off the football, but he's also a pretty strong player. Does that ever surprise you or the other guys that maybe hit him for the first time, how strong he was?