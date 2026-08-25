Transcript: STC Chris Tabor Press Conference - August 24

I wanted to know about Bradley Pinion. He's had a 15-yard punt and a 25-yard punt. How do you handle that during the week or in review? Do you hammer him for that?

Chris Tabor: No, he's a vet. I think to the naked eye everybody would say, yeah, you got to be better than that. He knows that. That needs to get rectified and looking forward to seeing how he handles this next game for his next opportunity.

Kyle Louis, it looked like he should have had a tackle on a punt return, maybe two punt returns, I couldn't tell. Tell me about that.

Chris Tabor: He's a player that (is) very instinctual and can run. He's been playing on the inside core and the punt all through spring and most of training camp. And then we just made the transition to move him outside, just maybe looking down the road a little bit, see what that would look like. He's had three reps, the Giants practice and then the two in the game. Obviously did a great job of getting down there, which is first and foremost and then we'll work the finish phase. I feel real confident that he can get that done because that's really, that's what he is.

I was going to ask you about that. He's all over. He's all over the place. With him, why do coaches not worry about throwing too much at him?

Chris Tabor: I think what we're doing with him is in our world, No. 1 you have to ask, is he a good football player? He's a good football player. He's instinctual. He can run and he's physical. Playing gunner out there, it's a very violent deal out there. It's usually two on one. He fits that mold and he's shown that he can win on the outside. I still think there's going to be things that he's going to learn through repetition. I'm not worried about it. He likes to play football. He's willing.

DJ Herman looked like he got a couple of good blocks, a few good blocks out there as the up man. Can you talk about that and tell me the difference between having him or a big man, a defensive or offensive lineman?

Chris Tabor: I think it's something that we're just kind of always working. Herm is getting better and better. He's a guy that we're trying to make multifaceted also. He's worked up on the front line. We've put him back there in the back. He's a guy that can wear a lot of hats. So we're just trying to get him a lot of reps. He's getting better. I saw progress from the New York practice into the game. So I was excited about that.

And what's the difference in having a, I know he's a converted linebacker, I guess an offensive guy versus a lineman, a defensive or offensive lineman in that role?

Chris Tabor: Well, it's really about space between the blocker and the returner and really, can a player play out in open space? Can he change direction and those type of things. When I see the skill set, regardless whether offensive linemen, defensive linemen or offensive player, a fullback type; those are the kind of guys we're looking for in the back end.

How popular do you get at this point in training camp?

Chris Tabor: I don't think I'm very popular at all. (laughter) But no, I understand what the question is. A lot of guys had a lot of opportunities the other night. And we got to clean up a lot of things, obviously, but it'll be the same. There's going to be a bunch of opportunities again Friday night for them. And as I stated in the meeting, there's going to be times you're playing so much offense or defense, you're going to be tired on special teams, but you're going to need to win that one play rep. I said go back to when you were 12 years old, would you give anything to play in the National Football League? And so here it comes – when you say that you're tired, I'm going to say go back to that 12-year-old kid. Here's that one shot. Go for it. I'd like to see some improvement from the guys, but you got to take advantage of your opportunities, right?

What do you tell guys about the importance of using the fair catch signal in terms of self-preservation?

Chris Tabor: I would never use the word self-preservation. I would use making good football decisions. There's no question down there. I thought that we should have obviously waved fair catch. Lesson learned, right? Young player trying to make a play. He's getting one opportunity and he's trying to take advantage of that and I think that any time you press or you try to make things happen, you can get into trouble. I always say let things happen for you not to you. We got to be better down there. We got to always make sure that we end up that our offense has the ball at the end of the play.

I asked you this in May, but I'm going to ask you again now that you might have a better idea. And you've probably talked to Hafley about it. How much will Malik Washington's expected heavy snap count on offense affect your thinking in terms of how much you use him on returns?

Chris Tabor: Guys, I'm going to say the same thing that I said back in May. At the end of the day, I understand everyone's workload. I'm very well aware of it because that's how I have to craft our depth. But at the same time if a player is dynamic and have can have the ball in his hands and can change a game, I don't understand why you wouldn't want to do that. Now, are we trying to develop other guys? No question. I always say I always like to have a lot of horses in the stable, and so we're still trying to get some more horses ready to go. But he's a dynamic player and I'd hate to have a dynamic player sitting on the sidelines.

We saw Harrison Butker have a 69-yard field goal. Would you let Riley Patterson attempt that on Friday? How does that affect general strategy?

Chris Tabor: I don't know if it's going to be a trend. I mean, the situation was a trend, not a trend – it was three seconds left in the half so take a shot on goal, right, because it's going to be the final play of the half. I don't think you're going to attempt a 69-yard field goal obviously in the middle of the game. Harrison Butker, great leg and those types of things. I really like where Riley's at. I mean, that ball he hit the other night jumped off his foot. He's been doing really well. Really pleased with where he's at.

At the risk of sounding ridiculous does Riley have the kicking job?

Chris Tabor: I will always say this. I think that you're always competing and he knows that. But ever since, I feel terrible for Zane (Gonzalez) because Zane was doing a really, really good job. But Riley has stepped up since then and I really like where he's at.

Because the long-distance accuracy has gotten so good and the kickers have gotten so good, could you ever envision a point where they take away the kicker's ability to work with the ball during the week, or even narrow the goalposts?

Chris Tabor: I've thought about it. I'd say this – the only position in the National Football League that people want to penalize for being really good. I mean, it's almost if golfers are really good at making long putts, should we make a moveable hole go around on the green? So I understand the question and I get it but I also want to defend those guys. I don't think they should be penalized for getting really good at their craft.

If I ask you which of your rookie draft picks you believe are going to be effective core special teams players in coverage, who are the first couple names that come to mind?