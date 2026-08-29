Transcript: QB Cam Miller Press Conference - August 28

So getting him to throw to him, what were your impressions of the guy who just spoke, Chris Bell?

Cam Miller: I thought he did a great job. It was great to have him back out. He's been practicing for a little while now. You can just tell that he has that big play ability, and just to have him out there gives me a lot of comfort and confidence, for sure.

How did you feel you played today?

Cam Miller: I thought there was some good and some bad. I felt like there was some missed opportunities that I had, but I felt like I stayed in there. I felt like I showed my toughness and my willingness to do whatever it takes to win. And that's really what I wanted to show today, and I felt like I did that.

What's been the challenge for you running the second, the third, whatever teams this preseason. While you face guys who might start Week 1 for your opponent or have been in the league for eight, nine, ten years?

Cam Miller: Yeah, I think it's been a great challenge and knowing that some of their starters were going to be out there today, I think you can't really replicate that in practice, even though you might go against the ones here. You can't simulate a game, and being out there going against great competition only makes you better. It's going to make me mentally tough and the guys around me tougher.

What do you think the next 48 hours will be like for guys as roster cuts start to come down?

Cam Miller: I'm sure there's people that are anxious, but I know that the locker room put their best foot forward. I know every single one of those guys was in early, left late and gave everything that they could to give themselves a chance. And now it's in God's hands.

What do you think was the biggest point of progress for you from last week starting to this week?

Cam Miller: I think just like confidence in myself, knowing that I can go out there and do it against the best. And like I said, there was some good and some bad, but knowing that those good plays that I could build off that for my next experience.

What's the biggest area in which you think you've grown since you arrived here in South Florida?