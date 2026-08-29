Transcript: S Dante Trader Jr. Press Conference - August 28

So what was it like seeing Tua in an opposing uniform?

Dante Trader Jr.: It was kind of weird, but it was bittersweet, too, because, after the game, we all came up to him, corralled him. That's our brother at the end of the day. Obviously, he's on another team. We got to compete against him. But after the final whistle blew, we all stampeded him and it was good to see my guy.

I think you were in there on the fumble that Brian Robinson Jr. had. Just what worked well on that play and talk a little bit about the defense forcing three turnovers?

Dante Trader Jr.: On that play especially, with that (offense) you're going to need a lot of people to win their one on one matchups and a couple of people did. Just people triggering and getting off blocks which allowed us to get a free run and just peppering every runner on that play especially. And then defensively, beginning of the week, always have an emphasis to get three over running. So, this week we got three. I think it was three I believe, and that helps the offense that gets moving, gets field position, create turnovers. You get points, should be points, especially when you get them at. It creates juice as you see it. Bringing up the guys, the guys on the sideline, getting everybody involved, just to help the offense and defense get in the rhythm.

How does life change for you guys now as we enter week zero and practice stops being about install and getting guys up to speed and scouting with each other and becomes more geared toward playing an actual opponent?

Dante Trader Jr.: Yeah, obviously, with rosters and stuff getting dwindled down, so it's going to be a tough couple of days for a lot of people navigating that and just being there for our brothers and then switching up to, like you said, for week one. Now the clock has started. Now it's really on. In preseason, you're trying to figure out what you got and how to get in a rhythm and get the kinks and the rust off for everybody and just formulate a bond and connection through three games and a couple of joint practices. But now it's really focused on the Raiders and getting ready to figure out how we scouting and game plan for them. So just switching that page of what do we need to do and how we need to go about things next week.

You saw decent bit of action tonight. Is that something you really wanted after I guess you missed a little bit of a camp in the middle of it?

Dante Trader Jr.: Yeah. I mean, not playing, for like a week or something like that – I need to play. I need to get on the field, being able to go out there so I could feel good going into the real season, getting to put my pads on people just feeling the game out a little bit more. I think I played a little less this game, but it's good. Everybody wants to play. Everybody wants to be a part of something and that's kind of like how I handled it.

What did you learn about yourself this training camp dealing with the injury coming back and all that stuff?

Dante Trader Jr.: You can do everything right, the rehab preventatives and have a great mindset off season and still life will hit you hard. The game of football is always unforgiving. We're not promised nothing. You're not guaranteed nothing. I was doing everything I could, and that's kind of what I was kind of frustrated off when I got hurt. But that goes to show what we had to deal with and that you got to chin up, chest up. You're in a good position and then you get 'hey, sit down, you got hurt.' Now you got to do mental reps. Now you got to help other people. Now you got to figure out 'okay, when I get back, try to be yourself.' So, you teach you a lot about yourself getting that callus and that resilience. You get resilience in different ways, but ultimately it makes you a better football player in some essence.

With new coaches and a new scheme, what's something that you learned about this defense throughout training camp and preseason now that it's open?

Dante Trader Jr.: I feel like especially on the field, there's a lot of X's on the field. Early on we get taught that anybody can put in these places. We got a lot of versatile guys that's been moving around in different personnel and things like that. Just being able to learn the system and play as one. That's just what helps our defense be aggressive. Putting eyes on the quarterbacks, eliminating space and check downs and everything like that. But this scheme is pretty good and Coach Hafley does a great job and Duggan of just preparing us and giving us how we're going to get attacked. We're going over every week and just, these are our strengths, these are our weaknesses. We got to figure out how to mitigate explosives, get TFLs, get sacks, stop the run game, and then ultimately limit the passing explosives.

I know it was on the opposite side of the field, but what was it like to see Chris Bell get his opportunity to go out there?

Dante Trader Jr.: That guy is special. Think about it. I used to watch that guy on the field when we have breaks or something, just running routes, I'm like, man, he was just hurt. But he looks good, man and it's good to see my guy out there. I know you know a lot of people that's been in that position. You don't get to play for a long, long time and especially drafted where he was and the pressure and the hype that he had just to go out there and get that feeling, get a hit, like get tackled. I talked to him after he was joking with him. I was like, how does it feel to get hit again? He was like, 'man, it's good to get back out there.' But, it's good to see our guys back out there. That's what it's all about. Especially in camp, seeing guys go back out there and have fun. Like I was saying about his story, having an injury and having to come back at the end of camp. So we're excited to see where he's about to go.

I can't remember if we've asked you, but is being a captain something you would like to do even as a second-year player?