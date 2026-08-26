Transcript: EDGE Chop Robinson Press Conference - Aug 26

This has been a really good camp for you, at least from everything we've seen. You just wrapped it up today, so how would you assess kind of the totality of your training camp?

Chop Robinson: For me, it's just I feel like I just got better every day. And I was just taking in the coaching, just showing up every day, being the guy I could be, listening to my coaches, listening to the captains on the team and just trying to be the best I can for the team. That's it. That's all I did. Just show up every day, and I feel like it's paying off.

What was the main thing this new staff emphasized to you when you first came in, and obviously you wanted to take the next step?

Chop Robinson: For me personally, it was just being an all-around player. Like, of course, I talk about it all the time, just being able to stop the run and also pass rush. Some things I'm already good at and some things I just got to just tune up, and I feel like I was able to do that, just again listening and just taking it into coaching and showing up every day.

What's helped you, you think, in becoming an even better player against the run beyond changing your body some? Was there anything else this offseason that helped toward that goal?

Chop Robinson: Just being with Coach Clark. Coach Clark, he was very detailed about your hands, your eyes, because your power is where your eyes is, so your eyes take where your hands are. So it was kind of just listening to those things and being detailed with those things. And once you get reps over and over again, kind of become natural.

I don't know how much you follow the Heat before you came here, but they have Udonis Haslem here on Monday. His message, did it resonate with a lot of guys, the journey that he went through to be who he became in the NBA?

Chop Robinson: Yeah, I think for us, I think the main message personally I got from him and a lot of guys, we talked about it, it's just the brotherhood. Like everybody being close, just spending time with your teammates, getting to know them more than just football, just actually spending quality time with them, know about their family, their kids and stuff like that. And I feel like we've been doing a good job this whole camp and OTAs and everything, just getting to know each other, and I feel like it's getting closer.

You know, he went undrafted out of UF, had to go to France and play and then get a look with the Heat. Just the struggles he went through, do you think it resonates with a lot of players too? Because the journey is not easy.

Chop Robinson: Yeah, I mean, we got a lot of guys that's undrafted. Like for example, T. Dot (Tyrel Dodson) was undrafted. I remember T. Dot was talking about it, we got a lot of guys now that's undrafted. It's just again showing up, just working, trying to outwork the man next to you and become the best player you can.

From a pass rush standpoint, was it just perfecting things already in your arsenal, or have you added anything new to your arsenal?

Chop Robinson: I added some new things, but of course I'm not going to speak on that. But you'll be able to see that, I definitely added some different things.

What will it be like for you chasing the guy who was your teammate Friday night? You're going to be chasing after Tua.

Chop Robinson: I mean it's going to be fun, especially since in practice we couldn't hit him, but now it's game time and I'll be able to hit him. I hope I get close to him, but again, he was a good guy, a great teammate. I wish him the best and I hope he's doing good over there.

What's your fondest memory of him being here?

Chop Robinson: I mean, he was my lockermate. He was my lockermate my last year, so honestly, I feel like just getting to know him, talk to him every day. Just after practice. Before practice, he was asking about my family and stuff like that. So really a great dude and I miss him, but I'm glad, I think he's happy where he's at.

If you do sack him, is it's not personal, it's business?

Chop Robinson: No, I mean, it's personal. (laughter) No matter who it is, it's always personal when you're going against each other. But at the end of the day, when the game is over, when the clock hits zero, it's all love, and that's still my brother.

You came in as a first-round pick and high expectations, all that stuff. Then you got players on the other side of the roster who are fighting for jobs, and this is really their last chance to make an impression this preseason, not just on people in this organization, but outside. What's the magnitude of this game like? Do you feel that the other players are like that? Is there some sympathy for guys who are fighting for their jobs?

Chop Robinson: Yeah, I mean, for them guys, I feel like of course they just got to show up every day. It's kind of different for guys in different positions and everything like that, but they show up and just work, control the things they can control. I feel like God is going to control everything else for them, so I think they will be in good hands.

What did you see from Josh Uche rushing opposite you, where a lot of times you're getting back there and then he's meeting you at the quarterback?

Chop Robinson: Me and Uche definitely got real close. That's my brother now. And then just working with him, he's been a guy in the league for seven years and he's been around some guys. Had double digit sacks before so he kind of understands the game. So just learning from him of course and then going out there we kind of work off each other, so it's going to be a great season working next to him.

How exciting is it for the preseason to be winding down and the regular season getting here?

Chop Robinson: It's great for like just camp coming to an end, and this time football is finally back. It came around quick. I feel like the offseason went by quick, and now it's finally here to showcase all the offseason work I was doing and everybody here.

The last day of training camp today. I don't know if you guys are still in the hotel or whatever, but what does that mean to you? Last day of camp. I mean, do you now turn to regular season?