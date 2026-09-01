Transcript: HC Jeff Hafley Press Conference - September 1

I wondered if the three defensive backs that you claimed yesterday, any one or two in particular among Marcellas Dial Jr., Reese Taylor, Julius Wood that you've seen a lot tape of, have an opinion on scouting-wise?

Jeff Hafley: Yeah, I mean, sure. I've watched their tape and excited to get them out on the field today and work with them. We watched them, we watched the tape. We thought they gave us a chance to help us on our team. And now I think as a coach, you're just excited to see them in person. So that will really be for the first time when we go out there today and this week, we'll see what we have and what they can do and how they fit into the scheme and excited to get them ready.

What struck you about Wood in particular? Safety is obviously spot where you could use more depth.

Jeff Hafley: Physical, live body. I thought he played really hard. He was a fun tape to watch and just we saw some traits that we felt would be fun to develop and take a look at in person. So I think I'll have a much better picture of all these guys once we get out to the field and then can see them live. But there were certainly enough on tape to be excited about and want to take a look at them.

We have De'Von Achane, Jordyn Brooks and Zach Sieler. What do you expect out of them as leaders this season?

Jeff Hafley: I think they've already been leaders this season. I think they've helped a lot of the young guys out. I think the way they've gone out every single day in practice, how hard they've practiced, just their attitudes in the meetings. They've been upbeat, and I just expect that to continue. I want them to be themselves. They've clearly gotten to where they are today because of the intangibles, because of the work ethic and then obviously the production. I just want them to be consistent with that as we go and that would be my expectation. I've really enjoyed them and I really have appreciated them. I like the relationships that we have. They're fun to be around and I'm excited that they're on our team.

What is the process – I guess your process – for deciding captains? I think in the past, previous regimes have had players get speeches in front of the team. I think one was a vote. What is your process?

Jeff Hafley: I think it's important for everybody who is involved to have a vote in that, certainly starting with the players. I think it's important that they have a vote in who they believe the captains should be, and I'm excited to see that. So we'll do that Thursday, we'll do that later in the week. And whether I announce that Thursday afternoon or when we get back, it just all depends on how much time I have. But we'll vote on it and take a look. I think there's a couple candidates that really deserve it, so I'm excited to see who our players think they are.

What can you tell us about Kenneth Grant's injury and if you think he's got a good chance to return after four games?

Jeff Hafley: I'm hopeful. I was hoping that he wouldn't have to go on the injured reserve. So I would say that I'm hopeful that he'll be back, but we'll see.

Regarding Chris Bell, I want to look back and look ahead. How did he feel Saturday, the day after the game with a big workload physically? And then what are his chances of playing or starting in the season opener?

Jeff Hafley: I think he would tell you he needs to continue to get in football shape. I think he took the one hit and there's a lot of anxiety – you take your first hit, and you start breathing a little bit heavier. You got to get in your routine, get the rust off and make sure you're in football shape. But I think he felt really good. Physically, he told me he felt great. He did say it was nice to get hit that first time, which you guys had asked me the night after the game, I'm sure you guys asked him that as well. It's always good to get the first one over with. He got a chance to catch a ball. The DB made a really nice play on the one when he caught, because even Chris said to me yesterday, he said he thought he hit it and might have dropped it, but the DB did a great job getting his hand in there. I thought it was a really good play. I still think he's got to hold on to the ball, but I really respect the way the defender played it. And if he continues to improve, get in shape, then my expectation is we see him on the field.

With a couple of new quarterbacks on the roster, what's the process now of getting them up to speed quickly?

Jeff Hafley: We got a bunch of guys that we got to get up to speed, right? And I think that's exciting. We talked about depth in here and I appreciate Sully and all their staff and the work they put in to try to help improve that depth. And whether it's the quarterback or another position, we'll have practices and then usually what you do is you have rookie meetings. Now it's rookie meetings and some of those new player meetings. We got to get them caught up to speed because there'll be limited reps. But I know the coaching staff is going to work really hard at that and they're excited to do so. It starts today on the field and will continue in the classroom, and we'll use this week and then we'll use – I think about four or five days next week. It will be a continued process as we start the early part of the season.

In rounding out the edge rusher room around Chop Robinson and Josh Uche, it seems like there were a bunch of guys of similar ability. Can you share what went into ultimately choosing Malik Herring and Robert Beal Jr. over Max Llewellyn, David Ojabo, Clelin Ferrell obviously, Cam Goode in that group? Seven guys and you pick two.

Jeff Hafley: I don't want to speak on the guys that aren't here. I respect all the work that they put in and their effort and appreciate everything that they've done. Herring is a guy that we saw on film. He's got good size, I'm not sure if you've seen him yet. I mean, he gives us a bigger end who we feel is a physical guy that could set edges, play a 6-technique, reduce down, play a 9-technique and can be really strong against the run. And Beal is a guy that he had some bumps and bruises along the way in camp and probably wasn't out there as much as he'd like, but every time that he is, he's flashed. He's another guy who has played and has experience. I'm excited that he's healthy and I'm excited to see what he can do.

With the two new quarterbacks, you got a guy that could be traded for and you got a guy who does have some starting experience. Will there be a mini competition this week to see who's the two or three or do you have that pretty good idea?

Jeff Hafley: I think we traded for McCord to be the backup. I thought he had a really good training camp. I also know Cook is not just going to go away. I mean, he's played in the league. I played against him in college, I have a lot of respect for him and I'm glad he's on our team as well. So we'll see what happens, but that would be my expectation to start the year.

With the three rookie receivers, it seems like they're all averse at playing the three positions across the offense – X, Z and in the slot. When that's the case as a defensive play caller, how does that challenge the defense when you have receivers that can come out and in 11-personnel and play all three positions?

Jeff Hafley: It's a challenge. I mean I think it's hard to do on offense. I think it's hard for one player to learn three different positions in a scheme, truthfully, especially at a young age. I think when you have certain receivers that can move around and you don't know where they're going to be so you can't really game plan for when this guy's a slot or this guy's backside in three by one, I think it just makes it more challenging if you want to have certain coverages played a certain way. But I think more and more teams are doing that around the league right now.

How much opportunity have you had to call the play into Jacob Rodriguez? Perk said he noticed that you had a walkie-talkie at times. Were you able to use the walkie-talkie into the headphones during joint practices? Can you kind of catch me up to speed on that?

Jeff Hafley: I use the walkie-talkie every day in practice. I call in so they can hear my cadence for at least half of each practice, especially when those guys are in, so they're hearing my voice and how I pronounce the calls and I can give them reminders. And then in the preseason games, when Jacob was in, I was the one calling it in. So you'll see me in practice, I'll always have the walkie-talkie. Now sometimes Sean will too, but when Jacob is in there now, I will be the one talking to him because we have to get that, the communication down. But it's been that way for most of training camp.

Along those same lines, what were some of the things that you really enjoyed about Jacob Rodriguez this training camp that ultimately lead you guys to go in favor of him vs. T. Dot?

Jeff Hafley: Yeah, again, just talking about Jacob and the guys that are here right now, he's a guy that he's just extremely mature and he's very quickly become a pro. When I say that, you get here early and you go down to the weight room and he's got a routine where he's stretching at 5:30, 6 o'clock in the morning. He's probably one of the first guys eating a good meal at breakfast and then he's meeting extra in the meeting rooms and he's just doing everything that it takes some guys to be a veteran to do. So I think the maturity level, I think he's got a great deal of confidence in himself. I think he's a good communicator with the other guys on the team. All those things that I've just talked to you about, those are all off the field. Once you get on the field, he's got a great presence about him on the field. It's not too big for him. He's really, really physical. He's a good communicator. He knows where to be. He's very instinctive and he's good in coverage. If you just look back through training camp, he was able to get his hand on the football quite a bit. He took the ball away, whether he was punching it out or whether he was going up and having interceptions. For a young guy, look he's going to – just like all these guys, like let's understand, we're pleased with where these rookies are at. At the same time, it's hard to play as a rookie and Jacob's going to have some of those moments. I think he's capable of handling them. I'm excited for him and I think he's earned that from the players. I think there's a mutual respect that even the vets on our team would tell you right now, I mean, this guy, he's got something to him. And again, I don't want to anoint him yet, I think he's got a lot of work to do, but I am excited about where he's at right now.

Did you expect to come into the season this young? Like when Kadyn Proctor was drafted, I think the expectation was probably going to start right away. I would say Chris Johnson probably same, although correct me if I'm wrong. But like at receiver and linebackers, did you expect young guys to supplant the veterans that you added or at least to a point where you felt like it was close enough that you could go with them?

Jeff Hafley: My expectation as we started this thing, I would say that I figured we would be young. Whether or not how young, I really didn't get into, but yeah, we knew we'd be a young team. And that's all along, we've talked about developing and I've talked about the process and I've talked about the foundation and I've talked about the culture. Usually you start those things and you're pretty young. I mean, you can look at that and say, 'oh, we're so young.' I look at that and I'm excited about that. We are excited to develop that. We're excited for the hunger that they have. You mix in some good vets in the pieces that I've said all along that we already have here, and I'm excited to get the process started. And again, that's with the intent to win games, right? I think everybody has misconstrued that with the end result, winning, but it's going to be fun to get these guys going.

Chris Johnson obviously has the ability to play both inside and outside. Is there a world where in an ideal world it's preferable to be able to just keep them outside if you find good alternatives?

Jeff Hafley: No, I think the other end, to be honest with you. I think it's very rare to find a guy that can do both. So for example, if we're playing a team and it's a big-time passing situation and say, we want Chris on that guy, and he can go inside or he can go outside, I think that's a huge benefit. I think it's very hard for players to do right now. Again, I think, just like all these guys, he's got work to do, but he showed the capability to be able to handle that. Are there some games where maybe we just put him outside and play him outside? Yeah, and that might be for specific game plan reasons or for something that I want to do in the scheme, and there might be more games where you see him inside. I don't think it's ever going to be, you guys might ask me after a game, 'why is he here, why is he there?' It's just how my mind's working and how we have to attack an opponent or who they have or what their weakness or strength is, and we'll use him accordingly and maybe he gets more comfortable in a certain area. But Chris has had a really nice camp, and I think he's another one of those mature guys who loves football and he's a serious dude.

I heard what you just said about youth, but regarding Tyrel Dodson, why not keep him around even as a reserve? It seems like a veteran could help such a young team.

Jeff Hafley: I think Sully kind of answered those questions yesterday; I mean, I could talk a lot about all the players who aren't here, I'm going to stick to the ones that are. I have a lot of respect for T. Dot. It was really fun working with him, and I wish him the best as he goes. I think he'll have more good football ahead of him.

I don't know if this is something you're ready to share yet. Trader and Zayne Anderson, do you anticipate them being your starting safeties? And if so, has Zayne showed you everything you thought you knew about him as a defensive player in Green Bay when he obviously didn't get a ton of snaps? Some, but not a ton.

Jeff Hafley: The first question I'm not answering, but we'll find out soon for obvious reasons. I like the three safeties that we've seen the most right now. I think they're all battling, and I think they all deserve to have a role and play. As far as Zayne goes, I think Zayne has continued to improve from the first year I had him to the second year I had him to now. Zayne started games when he was in Green Bay and he did a nice job. But my expectations for Zayne are that he continues to get better and push himself, which all three of those guys are doing right now.

Sully mentioned yesterday about Kyle Louis being a Swiss Army knife. Do you anticipate him doing practice some at safety, some big nickel, some linebacker? Moving forward, what would be the practice procedure?

Jeff Hafley: Yeah, all of the above. I think it depends who we're playing, what the personnel grouping is and how we want to attack people. I think you're going to see him play a lot of positions.

What are you most looking forward to over the next week?