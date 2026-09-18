Transcript: STC Chris Tabor Press Conference - September 17

What's the most important thing that we should know about the coverage team's reasons?

Chris Tabor: Well we've got to play better, got to coach better, and that starts with me. There's a lot of things we've got to work on. We're, I'd definitely say, obviously a work in progress but it needs to get a lot better by Sunday. This is a really good unit. They got really good returners. Punt returner is electric, obviously Deebo Samuel is electric. But this is really more about us and what we need to get done and improve, so that's what we're going to try to concentrate on today and hopefully it carries over to Sunday.

We saw multiple tackles from Riley. What goes through your mind when your kicker or punter makes the tackle play?

Chris Tabor: I mean, obviously, it's gotten to that point, so the whole movie's gone bad, right? But no, after they make the tackle, I expect them to get it done; you don't want that, but I'm glad they got it done.

Is this more an issue of people learning about their technique, their assignments, or is this more people switching different roles?

Chris Tabor: I understand the question, but really, you comment on things like that, you're making excuses. We're not in the excuse business, we're in the production business and we got to get better. We got to coach better. So we're all in it together. I'll say this, I like the guys that I have, and I know it wasn't up to what we want it to be, but I believe in them and I believe they'll get better. I'm looking forward to seeing what happens. Hopefully you always see an improvement from Game 1 to Game 2, so we'll see if that takes place.

Obviously losing Kyle Louis, you lose one of the guys you had starting off a gunner in those punt coverage units. So how much of a challenge will it be replacing that and who might be vying for that spot?

Chris Tabor: I think we're still working all through that. I think that it is next man up. We're going to see who the next man up is and then see what kind of production we can get from there.

At the risk of asking a dumb question, one of the things that's often said is, "well we didn't stay in our lane," and to the average fan, they would say, wait a second, doesn't your guy just run straight? Or is it a factor of not staying straight because people are blocking you out of your lane?

Chris Tabor: There's a lot of things that go into that. I think that sometimes when people say those comments, I think it's kind of a general statement. For example, it's cloudy today, it might rain. You know what I mean? Kind of a general statement. I think there's a lot more that goes into coverage and all those things. End of the day, we have to be better. Looking forward to seeing if we can get that done.

Jaylen Wright, obviously, that was such a big return. He's put a lot of work into trying to get better in that unit. How positive is it to see something like that?

Chris Tabor: Really happy for him. I don't know if you see it, but every day after practice he's continuing to work on the jugs and working on catching and those type of things. I've always felt since I've been here that he's a guy that this play is for him. He's a big, strong running back with vision. He can break tackles. He has good speed. And really, since he's kind of been doing it even preseason to this game, he's been productive. So hopefully that can continue to grow. Hopefully what happened on Sunday excites him even more and we can build upon that.

The missed field goal, was that just on Riley? Was it partially blocked?

Chris Tabor: It wasn't partially blocked. We just missed the kick.

What in general does a young or inexperienced player really just need to keep in mind when he's out there on special teams?

Chris Tabor: Obviously doing your job, doing your one-eleventh. I know that's very coach cliche and all those things, but if you really break it down, there's three things: assignment, alignment and technique. I want to be a master of those. And when the noise is going and you're in a different environment, or you're a rookie and you're playing for the first time, if you can reference and go back to those things and just concentrate on that, things will slow down for you. But it's a process, right? Like I said, I still believe in our guys, I'm not down on them at all. We got to coach better, got to play better. We're in it together and that's what we're working towards.

What's the mindset of a special teams guy, a guy who's on the roster primarily as special teams?

Chris Tabor: I think it's like anything, be a star in your role. Regardless what your role is, whether you're the starting quarterback or you're the 48th guy up on game day, be a star in your role. Do my job. Do my one-eleventh. Do it to the best of my ability. Be prepared. Prep all during the week so that you can play fast on Sunday and play loose.

I'm guessing Santa Clara doesn't have the challenges that Candlestick once had. I went to a Monday Night Football game at Candlestick once. You probably coached there before, right?

Chris Tabor: Only one time, actually. Only one time and what an iconic place, really neat. But obviously, this stadium here is beautiful, and it'll be fun for the guys to play in that environment.

What did you like about Cal Adomitis when you worked him out to want to bring him to board and where does Tucker stand right now?

Chris Tabor: I think all those things, Coach Hafley can address all that stuff with regards to any personnel stuff. Cal, he's played in this league, he does a nice job. Anybody that's here, I'm always glad to have an opportunity to work with guys.

Has Jacob ever snapped at practice before?

Chris Tabor: Yeah, we do them after practice. Obviously that's something you never, I've only had – it was, gosh. In my career, it's only happened one time where we had to throw out the backup snapper for a game. You're always prepared for that, and if that comes up again, we're prepared.

I covered a game where Welker kicked for the Dolphins at New England, I believe. Can you tell us if, God forbid, Pinion is the backup kicker?

Chris Tabor: Yeah, he can hit.

Did you watch the play of the Washington Commander gunner?

Chris Tabor: Oh yeah. Obviously that was a great, great play by that kid, and that's what it's like out there. He's going against two guys and the mentality and to play fast and play physical and then go down and beat that double team, then make the hit and make the tackle. I mean, that was a beautiful play.

Is that one that you wanted to show your guys?

Chris Tabor: You know believe it or not, you'll see a lot of that on tape in our world. I guess I don't have social media, but is that where it was, it was on social media? So kudos to him, good player. But yeah, we like to see plays like that.

You've seen a gunner make a better play than that?