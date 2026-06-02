Transcript: C Aaron Brewer Press Conference - Jun 2

I guess just for me, how do you come out here and balance – obviously, I know you want a new contract. How do you come here and balance that with working hard, showing the guys the way and everything?

Aaron Brewer: Just continuing to do what I've been doing since I came to the league. I know one way to go about things and that's work and keep my head down and keep doing that. So that's what I come out here and do every day, lead the guys. I hope to be here for the long run, so I'm trying to pour everything in me into everyone around me and make us the best team we can be.

And there's been a bit of a change on that left side with Kadyn Proctor. Just what's it like? I mean, he just looks massive out there. So what does it look like? It's great?

Aaron Brewer: Great. (laughter) Yeah, it's amazing man. Just after working in Indy, like doing drills together, then these little team periods we're doing now, like the mindset he's coming in with is it's like almost like a vet. He's looking at it as when he was a senior at Bama or junior at Bama. Like he had young dudes he had come in, and he knows when you're young, you're spinning. So he's trying to do everything he can to get ahead of the eight ball, to not act as a rookie, and so I love that from him. His mentality when he comes out here, he's trying to work. He's trying to take in everything he can to be the best left guard next to me as possible.

What do you feel about where contract talks are right now? Do you think it'll get done?

Aaron Brewer: I have no clue. I'm letting my agent and the team handle that.

And what do you feel for De'Von Achane?

Aaron Brewer: Oh, that was amazing, I love it. I love when any player in the NFL get paid. That's to take care of their family and their future, and so I love to see it. I'm happy for him.

We've talked a lot about culture change and that kind of stuff around here. How would you describe kind of the work atmosphere around here right now?

Aaron Brewer: I feel like everybody here is working. It's like a bunch of young dudes and a lot of like one-year dudes as well. And so when you got a lot of guys like that, they're hungry. They got something to prove, they got something to earn, and so I feel that's the mentality of everybody walking around with. They're coming out head down and trying to work and prove themselves, and so I love it.

It's obviously a little bit of a change, at least seemingly to us in terms of philosophy shifting to like run-first with obviously De'Von Achane getting paid, just how has that looked out there? And then obviously Achane hasn't been practicing, but what does the future hold for this run-first approach and this obviously this offensive line.

Aaron Brewer: I think it'd be huge, because we'd seen last year, when we started having success, we were running the ball 20-plus times, and when we did that, we came out with wins. So as an offensive lineman, just from the results we've seen last year, it looked like that's the recipe. Then with a talent like Achane, now we got big KP (Kadyn Proctor) right there, Jonah (Savaiinaea) at his original spot he was at in college, Pat (Paul) going into his third year, got the reps under him, so I'm excited for it. It looked good.

You guys have this week and you guys have a couple of days next week. Then after that you guys have a big break. What do you guys do like yourself and other guys to make sure you guys still stay as you just mentioned, ahead of the eight ball to keep your reps up and all that?

Aaron Brewer: Most of the guys, they stay out here. So even before we came to OTAs, we were out here working guys come up to the facility. Me and Pat (Paul), we're doing boxing on the side. A bunch of guys from offensive line, DBs, linebackers, we all be going to Solidcore together doing pilates. So just trying to just still keep that camaraderie and team bond even when we're not here in the facility. Like if you're out here, we're sticking together, hanging out, doing something, getting some work together.

And during that break, there's also some other football being played here at your stadium. You guys into the World Cup and you guys partake in any of the games here?

Aaron Brewer: I've never been to a fútbol game, so I might go out there and attend one. See the vibes, probably take my shirt off, drink a couple of beers or something. (laughter) So yeah, we'll see.

You mentioned Jonah Savaiinaea switching back to that right side. Just how has he looked? And could you tell like he's a lot more comfortable there?

Aaron Brewer: Absolutely. Like he's very comfortable in that right guard spot. And me personally, being a guy that played like multiple positions, I didn't think it was like that big of a difference. But him going back to that right guard spot, it looked like you can tell he is a right guard. Just the development, if y'all been seeing him as well, like just in the drills and the team run, team pass, he looked good out there. I'm excited for him.

How excited are you to lead? I see you like explaining things to guys. Is it natural to you?

Aaron Brewer: Absolutely, I just try to just be a servant. That's my job as a leader; the best leader is a better servant. So I try to just everything that was poured into me, everything I know, all the knowledge I got, the reps I've had, I'm trying to give that to the next guy, and so they can give it to the next guy that come in and just keep it going and continue the greatness.

What does Austin Jackson provide when he's in there, and what does it mean to just have him around as he's been working his way back?

Aaron Brewer: AJ, (Austin Jackson) he means a lot in there. He's a seven-year vet, same as me. He's got the experience. He's been in the room. He's seen a lot of football, so he's able to talk a lot of football, different things he's seen. His knowledge of the game is way ahead of KP (Kadyn Proctor) or DJ (Campbell) or some young guys that came in. Guys on Year 2 and 2, he has way more knowledge than, so he's able to explain things, tell them about different looks, different techniques they can use for different looks when they get them.

You were talking about Solidcore, pilates, boxing. What does that do for you personally, for you guys as a group and how y'all look out there doing some of the stretches?

Aaron Brewer: I'd say like Solidcore and boxing, definitely for like offensive linemen – boxing is a lot of footwork and then it get your hands good. Your feet and hands are connected and disconnected at the same time, if you know what I'm saying. Like your feet got to be on the ground and move, and your hands got to move as individuals as well, so I feel like boxing is great for that. Pilates and Solidcore, that's for the little muscles – that's what help you last throughout the season. Everybody does squats, bench press, power clean and such, but that's working the big muscles. The little muscles is that longevity and just have you nimble and be able to move and last longer in this league.

Is that something new for you or do you think that's something you've been working throughout your whole career?

Aaron Brewer: I've been doing it for a long time. I had a guy back home in Dallas, he used to work with me, we do a lot of mobility training. It's always a lot of little muscles, like getting in uncomfortable weird positions and getting strong in those weird positions. And so I feel like it correlated, I had three or four years of not missing the game until last year.

How does this how does this Malik Willis compare to the youngster that you met back in Tennessee?

Aaron Brewer: It's a lot different. Well I wouldn't even say it's a lot different because he's still the same guy. But you can tell his game developed over time from him going to Tennessee, him going to Green Bay and just having that experience on his belt, he has more knowledge of the game. I feel he's more comfortable in the game as well now, so it just dope to see the development and how far he came so far.

How is he like with you all in the locker room? I mean, we used to see him here. He's a little quieter. What would you describe his personality?

Aaron Brewer: He's kind of the same way, but he's for the boys. He's not overly talkative, but he talks. When he talks, it's meaningful. He's cool. He can hang out with the guys. He's a good guy.

We haven't seen you since the All-Pro nod, so first congratulations. But then also how do you build upon that success that you had last year?