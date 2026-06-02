Transcript: EDGE Chop Robinson Press Conference - Jun 2

Coach Hafley was saying today that it's important for you to become a complete player. What does that mean to you? What do you think he's driving at?

Chop Robinson: I mean, just my weaknesses and everything from the past two seasons I had. Just build on that. I know what I'm good at and then really just focus on the weaknesses and be a complete player, and that'll make me who I am.

How is it now being under the tutelage of Austin Clark? How is that change kind of going for you?

Chop Robinson: It's been great. Never really having a break with Clark. He's always on my ass about everything, but it's good having a coach like that. He's on me 24/7, but I know he wants me to be the best player I could be and become a complete player, just like everybody's been saying.

And when you see what he's done with like a Zach Sieler, does that kind of inspire confidence in you? Like knowing where Zach came from to now?

Chop Robinson: Yeah, for sure. We watch film all the time of when Zach was when he first came here, when we first had Zach, Christian Wilkins, a lot of those guys when he was with him. And he showed from before until when he had him. So honestly, I just know I got my full trust in Clark, and I just go out there and do everything he say and just give him my best.

On Hafley's mic'd up session we had a couple weeks ago, he talked to you about your eyes. What does it mean for a defensive lineman to have good eyes? Like what can that do for your game when your eyes are right?

Chop Robinson: In the run game, pass game, when you got somebody coming at you, if you're not looking at them, you're probably not going to be there. So I realized just playing the run a lot this offseason and just learning where your eyes are, your hands and your feet going to follow. So I learned that a lot.

You're a veteran player now, but do you still feel first-round expectations and that kind of weight, or do you just feel like I'm just another guy at this point?

Chop Robinson: I'm never going to feel like I'm just another guy. I feel like I'm Chop, but the first round, all that stuff is out the window now. It's just I'm an NFL player now, and I just got to go out there and do my job.

With that being said, you guys have this week of practice. You guys have a couple days next week. After that you guys have a big break. What will Chop Robinson be doing during that time off away from the facility to stay in football shape, work on weaknesses and whatnot?

Chop Robinson: Yeah, focus on the weaknesses, staying conditioned, especially with this weather and then keeping my weight up. I added a few pounds this offseason so that's like the main thing. Just keep my weight up, try not to lose or gain too much.

And during that time, too, the World Cup is also going to be here. Some other football is going to be played here at your home stadium. Will Chop be partaking in some of the international football per se?

Chop Robinson: No, I'll be focused on what I got to do. That's it.

About how many pounds?

Chop Robinson: I would say like seven or eight. I was 258 when I finished last season. Now I'm at 265 now, so I feel good. I feel fast doing everything, so we'll see how it goes.

What do you hope to play at?

Chop Robinson: I'm playing at 265. Yeah, I'm going to stay this weight, maintain it.

Do you feel like you could still be Chop at that weight?

Chop Robinson: Yeah, I still feel fast and I still feel even stronger than I was before when I was lighter. So now I feel the muscle and everything in my body.

What do you like about what this defense has you doing that makes you think you can take another leap in Year 3?

Chop Robinson: Really just not thinking, just lining up and playing football and beat the man in front of you. That's the number one job. You just whip the man in front of you and then that's it. Make the tackle and everything, so really just line up and just play.

What kind of stuff do you have to do to put on weight other than protein shakes and things like that?

Chop Robinson: Just eat good, work out, lift. That's really it. Main thing is nutrition, of course.

Coach Hafley had mentioned a little earlier, you may want to play as 6i (technique) sometimes, maybe even 5i. I know you obviously had a lot of success out wide. What do you think about playing more inside and what you can do in your game there?

Chop Robinson: Wherever he put me at, whatever the team need me to be, I'm going to do my job at the best. So with me putting the weight on, I feel comfortable being a 4i or nose if I had to. So it doesn't really matter what they put me at, I'm just going to go out there and be my best.

When you say weaknesses, what has Coach Hafley kind of pinpointed that he would like for you to focus on?

Chop Robinson: Really just like we've been talking about, just my eyes in the run game because my eyes was affecting everything else. So now that I got my eyes right, I feel like it's my hands and my feet is doing it natural now. So really just my eyes was the main thing.

Is there any kind of excitement now, just you're getting ready for these three days and just as the offseason, like what's the excitement level for you as you get ready for a new season?

Chop Robinson: Just keep learning my guys, spending time with the new teammates and everything. That's really the main thing, just connecting.

When you think of that spending time, what are you guys actually doing together besides being here at the facilities? Are you guys trying to build more of that team bonding also outside of it?

Chop Robinson: Yeah, a lot of guys that hang out outside of this go to dinner together, on the weekends we'll all hang out together. So we'll find something outside of this to connect.

I know a big focus has been changing the atmosphere around here. How would you describe the atmosphere that's developing this year?

Chop Robinson: Yeah, it's definitely different. A lot of new guys that came in, but you could tell everybody got the same mindset. So we're just going out there and learning about each other. Just connecting. That's really the main thing.

What makes it different?