Transcript: STC Chris Tabor Press Conference - Jun 4

In terms of the practice periods there, there seems to be a substantial amount, especially in OTAs early on, to special teams. How important is that that you dedicate that time?

Chris Tabor: It's real important. I mean, special teams plays, if you really think about it, we only get one chance. We don't have first, second or third down. On first down, if it doesn't go so good, it goes to second down. On fourth down, if it doesn't go good, it goes bad. Coach (Hafley) gives us a lot of time, grateful for that. It's an important part, so we're just working on getting better.

Where are you in terms of finding returners? I know it's early now, but I remember there was one practice where I think it was the rookie dropped the ball and you were like, I'm looking for returners.

Chris Tabor: I think we're always looking. There's limited chances, right? And right now I think you're trying to make an impression, you're trying to put your good stuff on tape. So it's important that guys catch the football and execute what we want to try to get done, and then that'll help set us up for ideas here come training camp.

What's your opinion on Jalen Reagor in that aspect? Is that something he has done?

Chris Tabor: He was really good coming out in college. He has that skill set. Just got here, so that's why we tried to throw him in there today. We're going to work to get under the hood on that and see what it's like.

JuJu Brents made a really nice play. I think it was him saving a ball from going in the end zone?

Chris Tabor: Oh yeah, that's field position right there. So we want to work on that along with Brad (Pinion) and the gunners working collectively to make sure that we don't hit touchbacks.

What are some of your teaching points for those plays specifically?

Chris Tabor: Well obviously where Brad is going to put the football probably around the 8-yard line to give us an opportunity to get it inside the 10. Gunners have a lot of stuff to do down there, got to win, got to find the football and then obviously make sure that we don't drift back into the end zone. And at the same time, we got to play the returner in case that guy wants to take a chance and steal one from us. Those guys got to be really good out there.

On that front, what do you think of how the ball is coming off of Bradley Pinion's foot?

Chris Tabor: It's been good. It's been real good. I think this time of year, he's happy with where he's at. Obviously we don't want him to peak right now and we're not in that mode, but I like how he's striking the football and he's going to be a big part of this deal.

I saw you yesterday I believe kind of throwing with the DBs, trying to help them out in individual. I don't think I've ever seen a special teams coach take as much interest on stuff outside of special teams.