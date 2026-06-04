Transcript: DC Sean Duggan Press Conference - Jun 4

What's the indication you can get at this point as to how developed your pass rush can maybe get going into training camp?

Sean Duggan: I think the guys are doing a good job. Again, we're still installing, right? We're installing the games we want to run, the pressures we want to run. I think they're doing a great job in indy working the techniques. It's a lot of it. We still got to have pads on, right? I mean, rushes are way different with pads on than without, but the guys are working really hard at it. I'm excited to see the progress they've made, how that continues in the camp.

We know that a lot of football is situational. Without giving away any strategy, what have you learned about your linebackers in certain situations? First down, second down, et cetera?

Sean Duggan: Situationally, I think we got to coach it, number one, right? I think you need to talk to the guys about it. We don't ever want to just take that for granted. But I think we have a lot of guys in that room who are very instinctual and understand the game from a situational perspective, which helps a lot, right? Third-and-10, you better play a lot different than first-and-10, right? But yeah, I think it's something you stress during the meetings, you stress as you're installing. I think when you install a call, the why behind each call – Are we calling this for pass? Are we calling this front to stop the run? What types of run do we want to take away when we're in this coverage? What does it take away? What are the weaknesses of it? So I think as those guys learn that, you see that translate to the field and they can play faster and faster.

And just at a glance, it seems like you have a lot of options, right? With situations as opposed to being restricted and saying, 'I have to force this guy to do this.' It's kind of like, 'How many things can this guy do?' That's what it looks like to me. Is that accurate?

Sean Duggan: I hope so, that's the goal. I hope it looks like that to the offenses too. We're trying to figure out what guys can do best, right? We're still learning these guys and we want to put them in the best position to showcase what they can do, which will lead to us playing good defense.

Obviously, you guys don't know what you have from a run-stopping standpoint without pads, but how do you evaluate the progress that you're making in terms of that unit?