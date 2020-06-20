Former Running Back Jim Kiick Dies At 73

Former Dolphins running back Jim Kiick, a member of the team's championship backfield from the early 1970s, passed away today at the age of 73. Kiick was selected by the Dolphins in the fifth-round (118th overall) of the 1968 draft. He ranks in fifth in team history with 3,644 rushing yards and 15th in career receptions 221 catches. Kiick, who was a member of the Dolphins from 1968-74, was named to the team's 50th season all-time team.

Kiick led the Dolphins in rushing in 1968 (621 yards) and 1969 (575 yards) and was selected for the AFL All-Star game both years. His nine rushing touchdowns in 1969 led the AFL, and his 1,155 total yards from scrimmage in 1970 led the AFC and ranked fifth in the NFL. In 1971, he had his best year as a runner, rushing for 738 yards and three touchdowns. He was the only player to rank in the top 15 in both receptions and rushing yardage in both 1970 and 1971. He led the Dolphins in receiving in 1970 and was second in 1968 and 1971.

Kiick was an integral part of the ball-control running game which characterized the Dolphins under Head Coach Don Shula in the early 1970s. In all, Kiick played in three Super Bowls, scoring touchdowns in both of Miami's Super Bowl wins, and teamed with Hall of Fame fullback Larry Csonka to form a duo known as "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid." He also co-wrote a book, "Always on the Run" in 1973.