Free Agency Preview | Interior Defensive Linemen

The Dolphins ended the season with a good mix of veterans and young players at this position, although in-season acquisitions Sylvester Williams and Ziggy Hood both are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents.

The other veteran in the group is Akeem Spence, who started all 16 games in 2018 after coming over in a trade with the Detroit Lions. The other starter last year was Davon Godchaux, who will be heading into his third season with the Dolphins.