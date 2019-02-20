Free Agency Preview | Running Backs

With the start of the new league year approaching, Dolphins.com will preview the top free agents by position.
Dolphins Status
The Dolphins got contributions from several different sources at running back in 2018, including veteran Frank Gore, Kenyan Drake, Brandon Bolden and rookie fourth-round pick Kalen Ballage.
Gore led the team with 722 rushing yards before his season was cut short by a foot injury in the Nov. 25 game at Indianapolis; Drake led the team with nine touchdowns (four rushing, five receiving); Bolden had a 54-yard rushing touchdown run against his former team, New England; and Ballage had the team’s longest run of the season with a 75-yard touchdown at Minnesota in Week 15.
There could be changes at this position in 2019 because Gore, Bolden and special teams specialist Senorise Perry all are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents.
Notable Free Agents at the Position
- C.J. Anderson, Rams: He was a major pick-up for the Los Angeles Rams late in the 2018 season with 100-yard performances in the final two regular season games and the playoff victory against the Dallas Cowboys.
- Le’Veon Bell, Steelers: What happens with Bell will be among the most fascinating stories of the offseason around the NFL considering he sat out all of 2018 after declining to sign his franchise tag. Bell has averaged more than 128 yards from scrimmage in his five NFL seasons, which comes out to more than 2,000 yards per season.
- Tevin Coleman, Falcons: A third-round pick in 2015, Coleman will turn only 26 in April. He’s been a solid two-way back for the Falcons, averaging 650 rushing yards and 30 catches the past three seasons while scoring 28 touchdowns.
- Jeremy Hill, Bengals: Hill was a productive back for the Cincinnati Bengals in his first three NFL seasons, but injuries sidetracked him in 2017 and last season with New England.
- Mark Ingram, Saints: The son of the former Dolphins wide receiver of the same name, Ingram spent his first eight seasons with the Saints, where he recently teamed with Alvin Kamara to give them one of the best tandems in the NFL. Ingram has 50 career rushing touchdowns, including a career-high 12 in 2017 when he was named to the Pro Bowl for the second time.
- Latavius Murray, Vikings: Murray has averaged eight rushing touchdowns over the past four seasons and made the Pro Bowl in 2015 when he gained 1,066 rushing yards for Oakland.
- Bilal Powell, Jets: He averaged a solid 4.4 yards per rushing attempt during eight seasons with the New York Jets and had seasons with 47 and 58 catches
- T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars: Yeldon, who played with Drake at Alabama, was a major contributor in the Jacksonville passing game the past four seasons as he averaged 43 receptions.