Free Agency Preview | Wide Receivers

With the start of the new league year approaching, Dolphins.com continues a series of free agency previews with the wide receiver position.
Dolphins Status
The Dolphins have a lot of proven players on the roster at wide receiver with veterans Kenny Stills, Danny Amendola, Brice Butler, Jakeem Grant and Albert Wilson, the last two producing more than their share of big plays last season before sustaining season-ending injuries.
Wide receiver Leonte Carroo is scheduled to become a restricted free agent next month.
The Dolphins picked up the fifth-year option on the contract of 2015 first-round pick DeVante Parker last April, though that option is guaranteed for injury only.
Notable Free Agents at the Position
- Tavon Austin, Dallas Cowboys: The eighth overall selection in the 2013 NFL draft, Austin has shown flashes of big-play ability in his five seasons with the Rams and last year with the Cowboys, but consistency has been an issue. Austin has 26 career touchdowns — 14 receiving, nine rushing and three on punt returns.
- John Brown, Baltimore Ravens: A native of Homestead, Florida, Brown has been a solid deep threat since entering the NFL as a third-round pick of the Cardinals in 2014. He’s coming off a productive season with the Ravens in 2018 when he caught 42 passes for 715 yards (17.0 average) with five touchdowns. Brown’s one 1,000-yard season came with Arizona in 2015.
- Randall Cobb, Green Bay Packers: Once Aaron Rodgers’ favorite target with the Packers, Cobb is coming off an injury-plagued 2018 season, though he did have a memorable 75-yard game-winning touchdown in the opener against the Chicago Bears. Cobb has caught at least 60 passes in five of his eight NFL seasons.
- Chris Conley, Kansas City Chiefs: A 2015 third-round pick from Georgia, Conley was among the many targets for league MVP Patrick Mahomes last season. Even though he was overshadowed by wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce, Conley still managed to catch five touchdown passes.
- Jamison Crowder, Washington Redskins: A former fourth-round pick from Duke, Crowder was limited to nine games because of injuries last year but he averaged 64 catches his first three seasons and had a career-high eight touchdowns in 2016, including one on an 85-yard punt return.
- Devin Funchess, Carolina Panthers: Funchess, who began his career at the University of Michigan as a tight end, started 40 games at wide receiver for the Panthers the last four seasons. His best season came in 2017 when he had 63 catches for 840 yards and eight touchdowns.
- Golden Tate, Philadelphia Eagles: The former Notre Dame standout was acquired by the Eagles from the Detroit Lions midway through last season to help them during the stretch run. He wasn’t able, however, to duplication the production he had with the Lions, for whom he had three 1,000-yard receiving seasons (2014, 2016, 2017). Tate played his first four NFL seasons with Seattle for whom he had a career-high seven touchdown catches in 2012.
- Tyrell Williams, L.A. Chargers: Williams has become a solid NFL receiver after entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Western Oregon in 2015. He started 37 games for the Chargers over the past three seasons and averaged 51 catches and five touchdowns. His best season came in 2016 when he had career highs in catches (69), yards (1,059) and touchdowns (7).