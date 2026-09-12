Game Preview: Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders

On the Miami side, Willis will have his top options, including a pair of rookie third-round picks. Wide receivers Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell headline a revamped receiving corps that gives Miami size on the perimeter.

"We believe those guys deserve to start and we're going to start them," Hafley said. "I just want them to go play free, play as fast as they can, as physical as they can, clear mind, fast feet, and let it rip."

Even with the potential of the rookie receivers, the Dolphins could lean on their run game, led by Pro Bowl running back De'Von Achane. A selfless teammate, Achane recognizes the potential in the young receivers, and the opportunity for them if the Raiders commit to stopping the run.

"It just gives opportunities for our young receivers, or whoever's out there, to make plays," Achane said. "This is a team game. I can't just go out there and win by myself. So, when teams do stack the box, we can still try to run the ball, but if we have to adjust, it just gives opportunities for receivers to make plays."

The Raiders defense hoping to slow Achane, Bell and Douglas is full of new faces. Las Vegas signed linebackers Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker, defensive end Kwity Paye and traded for nickel back Taron Johnson this offseason to revamp a unit that finished 25th in points allowed (25.4 per game) last season.

The leader of the defense, and the team, is the longest-tenured Raider, defensive end Maxx Crosby. Racking up 69.5 sacks over a seven-year career, Crosby is a five-time Pro Bowler who commands constant attention.

"He's one of the elite defenders in the league that plays with a relentless motor," Hafley said. "You better know where he is. But then there's times when we're going to use our rules and play football, and then there's times when he's a guy that you better game plan around because he's another guy that can wreck a game and we've all seen him do that."

Make sure to check out the Injury Report and the team's official social media accounts 90 minutes before kickoff to see who is active for the game.