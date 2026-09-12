Game Preview: Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders

The 107th season of NFL football is underway, and the Dolphins will kick off the 61st season in franchise history Sunday in Las Vegas. The matchup features multiple debuts for both teams. It'll be the first start for quarterbacks Malik Willis and Kirk Cousins with their new teams, and the first game in the NFL head coaching careers of Jeff Hafley and Klint Kubiak.
The newness of this game creates an element of the unknown.
"I think early in the season, it's got to be about yourself and that's my message to the team," Hafley said. "It's got to be about using our rules. It's got to be about the fundamentals and techniques that we've talked about all training camp because we don't know what it's going to look like."
A midweek wrench was thrown into the mix when it was reported that All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers would miss the game with a knee injury. He burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2024 with 1,194 receiving yards. Last season, in just 12 games, he posted 680 yards and seven touchdowns. Those 680 yards were just 16 yards off the Raiders' team lead (Tre Tucker, 696 receiving yards).
On the Miami side, Willis will have his top options, including a pair of rookie third-round picks. Wide receivers Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell headline a revamped receiving corps that gives Miami size on the perimeter.
"We believe those guys deserve to start and we're going to start them," Hafley said. "I just want them to go play free, play as fast as they can, as physical as they can, clear mind, fast feet, and let it rip."
Even with the potential of the rookie receivers, the Dolphins could lean on their run game, led by Pro Bowl running back De'Von Achane. A selfless teammate, Achane recognizes the potential in the young receivers, and the opportunity for them if the Raiders commit to stopping the run.
"It just gives opportunities for our young receivers, or whoever's out there, to make plays," Achane said. "This is a team game. I can't just go out there and win by myself. So, when teams do stack the box, we can still try to run the ball, but if we have to adjust, it just gives opportunities for receivers to make plays."
The Raiders defense hoping to slow Achane, Bell and Douglas is full of new faces. Las Vegas signed linebackers Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker, defensive end Kwity Paye and traded for nickel back Taron Johnson this offseason to revamp a unit that finished 25th in points allowed (25.4 per game) last season.
The leader of the defense, and the team, is the longest-tenured Raider, defensive end Maxx Crosby. Racking up 69.5 sacks over a seven-year career, Crosby is a five-time Pro Bowler who commands constant attention.
"He's one of the elite defenders in the league that plays with a relentless motor," Hafley said. "You better know where he is. But then there's times when we're going to use our rules and play football, and then there's times when he's a guy that you better game plan around because he's another guy that can wreck a game and we've all seen him do that."
Make sure to check out the Injury Report and the team's official social media accounts 90 minutes before kickoff to see who is active for the game.
Watch the game live on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX. You can also listen live on the Dolphins Radio Network and view the Game Center for the latest coverage.