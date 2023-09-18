Game Recap: Dolphins Win Primetime Showdown at New England, 24-17

For the second week in a row, the Miami Dolphins defense came up with a game-winning fourth down stop to seal a victory, this time by the score of 24-17 over New England on Sunday Night Football.

In Week 1, cornerback Justin Bethel and linebacker Jaelan Phillips took down Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to close out the win.

Tonight, in a primetime divisional showdown at Gillette Stadium, it was another communal effort that won the game.

Bethel was again in on action, initially holding former Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki short of the line to gain. But before he hit the ground, Gesicki threw a lateral to offensive lineman Cole Strange. Strange was met immediately by safety Jevon Holland and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, who stopped him just short of the first-down marker to force a turnover on downs.

Like last Sunday, Tagovailoa took a knee and the Dolphins escaped with a dramatic victory on the road.

The Dolphins defense came through with drive-ending plays from the game's opening possession. First, linebacker David Long Jr. flew into the backfield and sacked quarterback Mac Jones for a nine-yard loss to set up third-and-21 and an eventual punt.