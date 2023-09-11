Game Recap: Tagovailoa, Hill Dazzle In Historic Season-Opening 36-34 Win Over Chargers

"It was a situation where we needed to go down and we needed to score in order to give our team an opportunity to be in the lead," Tagovailoa said of his game-winning touchdown drive. "I think our guys did a phenomenal job of not losing their composure in the heat of the moment, especially with the plays that happened prior to us getting that thing going, like that shot down the sideline to [Dolphins WR] Tyreek [Hill]. I'm just very proud of our guys."

Tagovailoa's 466 passing yards was the second-best mark of his career and fourth-best in a season-opening game in NFL history. Two of his three touchdowns went to wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who finished with 215 receiving yards, the third-most ever in a season-opener.

The Dolphins offense got off to a flying start as Tagovailoa found Hill for a 16-yard gain on his first pass attempt of the game. Tagovailoa then found wide receiver Jaylen Waddle for a 35-yard gain to put Miami in the red zone. But three plays later, what was a promising opening drive came to a halt after a fumbled quarterback-center exchange was recovered by Chargers defensive lineman Nick Williams.

The Chargers took over at their own six-yard line and drove down the field in 14 plays as running back Austin Ekeler found the end zone from one yard out to give Los Angeles a 7-0 lead with 4:39 to play.