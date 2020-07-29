Highlights from Brian Flores' Wednesday Media Availability

In a year of change and adaptation, Brian Flores' first media availability of 2020's training camp was conducted virtually. The Dolphins head coach answered a variety of questions ranging from the team's preparation and precautions taken heading into an unprecedented season, positional battles, minority coaching candidates and player availability for practice.

"I think we try to create an environment that is as safe as possible," Flores said. "I think our medical staff – headed by Kyle Johnston, our head trainer – I think they've done a really good job of changing the locker room, changing the protocols in the locker room, the training room, the weight room and making this place as safe as possible."

It's going to take a team effort to make it all work, both on and off the football field. The Dolphins' facility has undergone drastic changes to accommodate our new normal, and the responsibility falls on each individual to continue taking those safety measures.