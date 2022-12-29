How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots 

Dec 29, 2022 at 11:28 AM
Headshot_Ghost
Dolphins Staff

MiamiDolphins.com

The Dolphins kick off 2023 with a New Year's Day matchup against the New England Patriots on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 1 p.m. EST. Here's everything you need to know on how to watch, listen and livestream the game.

how-to-watch_patriots_1-1-2023

GAME DATE/TIME

  • Sunday, January 1
  • Kickoff is at 1 p.m. EST

LOCATION

  • Gillette Stadium - Foxborough, MA

WATCH

TV AND LIVESTREAM
Television: CBS | Broadcasters: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (color analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)

App & NFL +
Download the Miami Dolphins app today from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to get exclusive content! Fans can also watch on NFL +. Visit the NFL site to learn more and start a free trial. NFL Game Pass International is another way fans can livestream as well.

LISTEN

NATIONAL RADIO

  • Sports USA | Broadcasters: Larry Kahn (play-by-play), Stephen Gostkowski (color analyst)

LOCAL RADIO
English - Dolphins Radio Network

  • KISS 99.9-FM | Broadcasters: Jimmy Cefalo (play-by-play), Joe Rose (color analyst), Kim Bokamper (sideline)
  • WQAM 560-AM
  • SiriusXM Channel 133/382

Spanish - Dolphins Spanish Radio

  • WQBA-1140 AM | Broadcasters: Roly Martin (play-by-play), Eduardo Martell (color analyst)

BAR NETWORK
Fans can also watch the Miami Dolphins all season long at an official Bar Network location, presented by Bud Light. These team-approved locations will always have the game on and feature drink specials, promotions, and giveaways for fans. For more information and locations, visit our Bar Network page.

SOCIAL MEDIA & GAME CENTER
During the game, remember to follow us on social and visit our Game Center page for the latest coverage of the game.

➤ Instagram | @MiamiDolphins
➤ LinkedIn | Miami Dolphins
➤ YouTube | Miami Dolphins
➤ Snapchat | MiamiDolphins
➤ TikTok | miamidolphins

