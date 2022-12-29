How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots 

The Dolphins kick off 2023 with a New Year's Day matchup against the New England Patriots on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 1 p.m. EST. Here's everything you need to know on how to watch, listen and livestream the game.
GAME DATE/TIME
- Sunday, January 1
- Kickoff is at 1 p.m. EST
LOCATION
- Gillette Stadium - Foxborough, MA
WATCH
TV AND LIVESTREAM
Television: CBS | Broadcasters: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (color analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)
App & NFL +
Download the Miami Dolphins app today from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to get exclusive content! Fans can also watch on NFL +. Visit the NFL site to learn more and start a free trial. NFL Game Pass International is another way fans can livestream as well.
LISTEN
NATIONAL RADIO
- Sports USA | Broadcasters: Larry Kahn (play-by-play), Stephen Gostkowski (color analyst)
LOCAL RADIO
English - Dolphins Radio Network
- KISS 99.9-FM | Broadcasters: Jimmy Cefalo (play-by-play), Joe Rose (color analyst), Kim Bokamper (sideline)
- WQAM 560-AM
- SiriusXM Channel 133/382
Spanish - Dolphins Spanish Radio
- WQBA-1140 AM | Broadcasters: Roly Martin (play-by-play), Eduardo Martell (color analyst)
BAR NETWORK
SOCIAL MEDIA & GAME CENTER
