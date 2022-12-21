How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Green Bay Packers vs Miami Dolphins 

The Dolphins are returning to Hard Rock Stadium this week. The game against the Green Bay Packers is on Sunday, December 25 at 1 p.m. ET. Here's everything you need to know on how to watch, listen and livestream the game.
GAME DATE/TIME
- Sunday, December 25
- Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET
LOCATION
- Hard Rock Stadium - Miami Gardens, FL
WATCH - TV AND LIVESTREAM
Television: FOX
Broadcasters: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color analyst), Pam Oliver (sideline)
App & NFL +
LISTEN – RADIO
National Radio: Westwood One
Broadcasters: JP Shadrick (play-by-play), Derek Rackley (color analyst)
LOCAL:
English - Dolphins Radio Network
- KISS 99.9-FM
- WQAM 560-AM
- SiriusXM Channel 83/225
- Broadcasters: Jimmy Cefalo (play-by-play), Joe Rose (color analyst), Kim Bokamper (sideline)
Spanish - Dolphins Spanish Radio
- WQBA-1140 AM
- Broadcasters: Roly Martin (play-by-play), Eduardo Martell (color analyst)
Postgame Radio
- WQAM 560-AM
- Hosts: O.J. McDuffie, Travis Wingfield, Seth Levit
