How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

Following their historic performance, the Dolphins head into Week 4 to face off against AFC East division rival Buffalo Bills on Sunday, October 1 at 1 p.m. ET. Here is everything you need to know on how to watch, listen and livestream the game.
Game Date & Time
- Sunday, October 1
- Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. ET
Location
- Highmark Stadium - Orchard Park, NY
Watch | TV & Livestream
Television: CBS | Broadcasters: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)
App & NFL +
Download the Miami Dolphins app today from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to get exclusive content! Fans can also watch on NFL +. Visit the NFL site to learn more. NFL Game Pass International is another way fans can livestream as well.
Listen | Radio
National:
- Sports USA - John Ahlers (play-by-play), Brandon Noble (color analyst)
Local:
English - Dolphins Radio Network
- BIG 105.9 FM (WGBB) | Broadcasters: Jimmy Cefalo (play-by-play), Joe Rose (color analyst), Kim Bokamper (sideline)
- 610 WIOD
- Sirius XM Channel 134 or 385
Spanish - Dolphins Spanish Radio
- TU 94.9 FM (WTZU) | Broadcasters: Roly Martin (play-by-play), Eduardo Martell (color analyst)
Postgame Radio
- iHeart Radio
- Hosts: O.J. McDuffie, Travis Wingfield, Seth Levit
Bar Network
Fans can also watch the Miami Dolphins all season long at an official Bar Network location presented by Bud Light. These team-approved locations will always have the game on and feature drink specials, promotions, and giveaways for fans. For more information and locations, visit our Bar Network page. For road games, Dolphins Chapter Fan Clubs are set to host Fins takeover events in away game cities. Check out the Away Game Guide, join the fun and celebrate the Fins while on the road!
Game Center & More
During the game, remember to follow us on social and visit our Game Center page for the latest coverage of the game.
