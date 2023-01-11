Presented by

How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

Jan 11, 2023 at 05:00 PM
Barbara Oguntola

Writer

It's time for playoffs! The Dolphins are going back on the road for the playoffs. The Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills is on Sunday, January 15 at 1 p.m. ET. Here's everything you need to know on how to watch, listen and livestream the game.

DIG039_Playoff_We'reInHow to watch

GAME DATE/TIME

  • Sunday, January 15
  • Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET

LOCATION

  • Highmark Stadium - Orchard Park, N.Y.

WATCH - TV AND LIVESTREAM

Television: CBS | Broadcasters: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

App & NFL +
Download the Miami Dolphins app today from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to get exclusive content! Fans can also watch on NFL +. Visit the NFL site to learn more. NFL Game Pass International is another way fans can livestream as well.

LISTEN – RADIO

National Radio: Westwood One | Broadcasters: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (color analyst), Aditi Kinkhabwala (Sideline)

LOCAL:

English - Dolphins Radio Network

  • KISS 99.9-FM | Broadcasters: Jimmy Cefalo (play-by-play), Joe Rose (color analyst), Kim Bokamper (sideline)
  • WQAM 560-AM

Spanish - Dolphins Spanish Radio

  • WQBA-1140 AM | Broadcasters: Roly Martin (play-by-play), Eduardo Martell (color analyst)

Postgame Radio

  • WQAM 560-AM
  • Hosts: O.J. McDuffie, Travis Wingfield, Seth Levit

BAR NETWORK
Fans can also watch the Miami Dolphins all season long at an official Bar Network location presented by Bud Light. These team-approved locations will always have the game on and feature drink specials, promotions, and giveaways for fans. For more information and locations, visit our Bar Network page.

SOCIAL MEDIA & GAME CENTER

During the game, remember to follow us on social and visit our Game Center page for the latest coverage of the game.

➤ Instagram | @MiamiDolphins
➤ LinkedIn | Miami Dolphins
➤ YouTube | Miami Dolphins
➤ Snapchat | MiamiDolphins
➤ TikTok | miamidolphins

