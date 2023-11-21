How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

Following their win at home, the Dolphins are on the road for their Week 12 AFC East matchup against the New York Jets on Friday, November 24 at 3:00 p.m.
Game Date & Time
- Friday, November 24
- Kickoff is at 3:00 p.m. ET
Location
- MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ
Watch | TV & Livestream
Television: Prime Video | Broadcasters: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline)
Local: CBS Miami (WFOR-TV) in the Miami-Ft. Lauderdale market
App & NFL +
Download the Miami Dolphins app today from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to get exclusive content! Fans can also watch on NFL +. Visit the NFL site to learn more.
Listen | Radio
National:
Westwood One | Broadcasters: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Jason McCourty (color analyst), Devin McCourty (color analyst)
Local:
English - Dolphins Radio Network
- BIG 105.9 FM (WBGG) | Broadcasters: Jimmy Cefalo (play-by-play), Joe Rose (color analyst), Kim Bokamper (sideline)
- WINZ 940 AM
Spanish - Dolphins Spanish Radio
- TU 94.9 FM (WTZU) | Broadcasters: Roly Martin (play-by-play), Eduardo Martell (color analyst)
Postgame Radio
- iHeart Radio
- Hosts: O.J. McDuffie, Travis Wingfield, Seth Levit
Bar Network
Game Center & More
