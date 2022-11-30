Presented by

How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers

Nov 30, 2022 at 01:24 PM
Barbara Oguntola

Writer

The Dolphins are on the road this week. The matchup against the San Francisco 49ers is on Sunday, December 4 at 4:05 p.m. Here's everything you need to know on how to watch, listen and livestream the game.

GAME DATE/TIME

  • Sunday, December 4
  • Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m.

LOCATION

  • Levi's Stadium - Santa Clara, Calif.

WATCH - TV AND LIVESTREAM

  • Television: FOX

Broadcasters: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color analyst), Pam Oliver (sideline)

App & NFL +
Download the Miami Dolphins app today from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to get exclusive content! Fans can also watch on NFL +. Visit the NFL site to learn more and start a free trial. NFL Game Pass International is another way fans can livestream as well.

LISTEN – RADIO

National Radio: Compass Media Networks

Broadcasters: Bill Rosinski (play-by-play), Chad Brown (color analyst)

LOCAL:

English - Dolphins Radio Network

  • KISS 99.9-FM
  • WQAM 560-AM
  • Broadcasters: Jimmy Cefalo (play-by-play), Joe Rose (color analyst), Kim Bokamper (sideline)

Spanish - Dolphins Spanish Radio

  • WQBA-1140 AM
  • Broadcasters: Roly Martin (play-by-play), Eduardo Martell (color analyst)

Postgame Radio

  • WQAM 560-AM
  • Hosts: O.J. McDuffie, Travis Wingfield, Seth Levit

BAR NETWORK
Fans can also watch the Miami Dolphins all season long at an official Bar Network location presented by Bud Light. These team-approved locations will always have the game on and feature drink specials, promotions, and giveaways for fans. For more information and locations, visit our Bar Network page.

SOCIAL MEDIA & GAME CENTER

During the game, remember to follow us on social and visit our Game Center page for the latest coverage of the game.

Instagram - @MiamiDolphins
LinkedIn – Miami Dolphins
YouTube – Miami Dolphins
Snapchat – MiamiDolphins
TikTok - miamidolphins

