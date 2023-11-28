Presented by

How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Miami Dolphins at Washington Commanders

Nov 28, 2023 at 04:45 PM
Following their divisional road win, the Dolphins look ahead to their Week 13 matchup against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 3 at 1:00 p.m.

Game Date & Time

  • Sunday, December 3
  • Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. ET

Location

  • FedEx Field - North Englewood, MD

Watch | TV & Livestream

Television: FOX | Broadcasters: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (color analyst), Kristina Pink (sideline)

App & NFL +
Download the Miami Dolphins app today from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to get exclusive content! Fans can also watch on NFL +. Visit the NFL site to learn more.

Listen | Radio

National:

  • Compass Media Networks | Broadcasters: Chris Carrino (play-by-play), Brian Baldinger (color analyst)

Local:

English - Dolphins Radio Network

  • BIG 105.9 FM (WBGG) | Broadcasters: Jimmy Cefalo (play-by-play), Joe Rose (color analyst), Kim Bokamper (sideline)
  • WINZ 940 AM

Spanish - Dolphins Spanish Radio

  • TU 94.9 FM (WTZU) | Broadcasters: Roly Martin (play-by-play), Eduardo Martell (color analyst)

Postgame Radio

  • iHeart Radio
  • Hosts: O.J. McDuffie, Travis Wingfield, Seth Levit

Bar Network

Fans can also watch the Miami Dolphins all season long at an official Bar Network location presented by Bud Light. These team-approved locations will always have the game on and feature drink specials, promotions, and giveaways for fans. For more information and locations, visit our Bar Network page. For road games, Dolphins Chapter Fan Clubs are set to host Fins takeover events in away game cities. Check out the Away Game Guide, join the fun and celebrate the Fins while on the road!

Game Center & More

During the game, remember to follow us on social and visit our Game Center page for the latest coverage of the game.

