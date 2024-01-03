How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills

Game Date & Time

Sunday, January 7

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET

Location

Hard Rock Stadium - Miami Gardens, FL

Watch | TV & Livestream

Television: NBC | Broadcasters: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline)

App & NFL +

Listen | Radio

National:

Westwood One | Broadcasters: Ryan Radtke (play-by-play), Mike Golic (color analyst)

Local:

English - Dolphins Radio Network

BIG 105.9 FM (WBGG) | Broadcasters: Jimmy Cefalo (play-by-play), Joe Rose (color analyst), Kim Bokamper (sideline)

Jimmy Cefalo (play-by-play), Joe Rose (color analyst), Kim Bokamper (sideline) WINZ 940 AM

Spanish - Dolphins Spanish Radio

TU 94.9 FM (WTZU) | Broadcasters: Roly Martin (play-by-play), Eduardo Martell (color analyst)

Postgame Radio

iHeart Radio

Hosts: O.J. McDuffie, Travis Wingfield, Seth Levit

Bar Network

Game Center & More