Presented by

How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Nov 16, 2023 at 05:00 PM
Leach_Hunter
Hunter Leach

Digital Content Producer

The Dolphins return home to Hard Rock Stadium for their Week 11 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, November 19 at 1:00 p.m.

Game Date & Time

  • Sunday, November 19
  • Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. ET

Location

  • Hard Rock Stadium - Miami Gardens, FL

Watch | TV & Livestream

Television: CBS | Broadcasters: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline)

App & NFL +
Download the Miami Dolphins app today from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to get exclusive content! Fans can also watch on NFL +. Visit the NFL site to learn more.

Listen | Radio

Local:

English - Dolphins Radio Network

  • BIG 105.9 FM (WBGG) | Broadcasters: Jimmy Cefalo (play-by-play), Joe Rose (color analyst), Kim Bokamper (sideline)
  • WINZ 940 AM

Spanish - Dolphins Spanish Radio

  • TU 94.9 FM (WTZU) | Broadcasters: Roly Martin (play-by-play), Eduardo Martell (color analyst)

Postgame Radio

  • iHeart Radio
  • Hosts: O.J. McDuffie, Travis Wingfield, Seth Levit

Bar Network

Fans can also watch the Miami Dolphins all season long at an official Bar Network location presented by Bud Light. These team-approved locations will always have the game on and feature drink specials, promotions, and giveaways for fans. For more information and locations, visit our Bar Network page.

Game Center & More

During the game, remember to follow us on social and visit our Game Center page for the latest coverage of the game.

➤ Instagram | @MiamiDolphins
➤ X | @MiamiDolphins
➤ LinkedIn | Miami Dolphins
➤ YouTube | Miami Dolphins
➤ Snapchat | MiamiDolphins
➤ TikTok | miamidolphins

Related Content

news

How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs

Following their win at home the Dolphins head overseas to Frankfurt, Germany as a part of the NFL International Series for their Week 9 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, November 5 at 9:30 a.m.
news

How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots

The Dolphins return home for their Week 8 AFC East divisional matchup against the New England Patriots on Sunday, October 29 at 1:00 p.m.
news

How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles

After another impressive win at home, the Dolphins hit the road for Week 7 as they prepare for a Sunday Night Football showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 22 at 8:20 p.m.
news

How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Miami Dolphins vs. Carolina Panthers

Following last week's win at home, the Dolphins head into Week 6 to face off against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 15 at 1 p.m. ET. Here is everything you need to know on how to watch, listen and livestream the game.
news

How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Miami Dolphins vs. New York Giants

The Dolphins return home for Week 5 to face off against the New York Giants on Sunday, October 8 at 1 p.m. ET. Here is everything you need to know on how to watch, listen and livestream the game.
news

How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

Following their historic performance, the Dolphins head into Week 4 to face off against AFC East division rival Buffalo Bills on Sunday, October 1 at 1 p.m. ET. Here is everything you need to know on how to watch, listen and livestream the game.
news

How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Miami Dolphins vs. Denver Broncos

The Dolphins will host their home opener with a 2-0 start against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, September 24 at 1 p.m. ET. Here is everything you need to know on how to watch, listen and livestream the game.
news

How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

The Dolphins head up north for an AFC East contest on Sunday Night Football against the New England Patriots on Sunday, September 17 at 8:20 p.m. ET. Here is everything you need to know on how to watch, listen and livestream the game.
news

How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers

The Dolphins start the 2023 season on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, September 10 at 4:25 p.m. ET. Here is everything you need to know on how to watch, listen and livestream the game.
news

How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars

The Dolphins finish the preseason on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, August 26 at 7 p.m. ET. Here is everything you need to know on how to watch, listen and livestream the game.
news

How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans

The Dolphins head west for their first preseason road game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, August 19 at 4 p.m. ET. Here is everything you need to know on how to watch, listen and livestream the game.
Advertising