How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots

The Dolphins return home for their Week 8 AFC East divisional matchup against the New England Patriots on Sunday, October 29 at 1:00 p.m.
Game Date & Time
- Sunday, October 29
- Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. ET
Location
- Hard Rock Stadium - Miami Gardens, FL
Watch | TV & Livestream
Television: CBS | Broadcasters: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (color analyst), Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline)
App & NFL +
Download the Miami Dolphins app today from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to get exclusive content! Fans can also watch on NFL +. Visit the NFL site to learn more. NFL Game Pass International is another way fans can livestream as well.
Listen | Radio
National:
- ESPN Radio | Broadcasters: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Harry Douglas (color analyst), Jeff Darlington (sideline)
Local:
English - Dolphins Radio Network
- BIG 105.9 FM (WBGG) | Broadcasters: Jimmy Cefalo (play-by-play), Joe Rose (color analyst), Kim Bokamper (sideline)
- WINZ 940 AM
- Sirius XM Channel 83 or 226
Spanish - Dolphins Spanish Radio
- TU 94.9 FM (WTZU) | Broadcasters: Roly Martin (play-by-play), Eduardo Martell (color analyst)
Postgame Radio
- iHeart Radio
- Hosts: O.J. McDuffie, Travis Wingfield, Seth Levit
Bar Network
Fans can also watch the Miami Dolphins all season long at an official Bar Network location presented by Bud Light. These team-approved locations will always have the game on and feature drink specials, promotions, and giveaways for fans. For more information and locations, visit our Bar Network page.
Game Center & More
During the game, remember to follow us on social and visit our Game Center page for the latest coverage of the game.
➤ Instagram | @MiamiDolphins
➤ X | @MiamiDolphins
➤ LinkedIn | Miami Dolphins
➤ YouTube | Miami Dolphins
➤ Snapchat | MiamiDolphins
➤ TikTok | miamidolphins