How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee Titans

Following their win on the road, the Dolphins return home for a primetime Week 14 matchup against the Tennessee Titans on Monday, December 11 at 8:15 p.m.
Game Date & Time
- Monday, December 11
- Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET
Location
- Hard Rock Stadium - Miami Gardens, FL
Watch | TV & Livestream
Television: ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN Deportes | Broadcasters: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (color analyst), Louis Riddick (color analyst), Laura Rutledge (sideline)
App & NFL +
Download the Miami Dolphins app today from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to get exclusive content! Fans can also watch on NFL +.
Listen | Radio
National:
- Westwood One | Broadcasters: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Brian Baldinger (color analyst)
Local:
English - Dolphins Radio Network
- BIG 105.9 FM (WBGG) | Broadcasters: Jimmy Cefalo (play-by-play), Joe Rose (color analyst), Kim Bokamper (sideline)
- WINZ 940 AM
Spanish - Dolphins Spanish Radio
- TU 94.9 FM (WTZU) | Broadcasters: Roly Martin (play-by-play), Eduardo Martell (color analyst)
Postgame Radio
- iHeart Radio
- Hosts: O.J. McDuffie, Travis Wingfield, Seth Levit
Bar Network
Fans can also watch the Miami Dolphins all season long at an official Bar Network location presented by Bud Light. These team-approved locations will always have the game on and feature drink specials, promotions, and giveaways for fans. For more information and locations, visit our Bar Network page.
Game Center & More
During the game, remember to follow us on social and visit our Game Center page for the latest coverage of the game.
