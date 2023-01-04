How to Watch, Stream & Listen: New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins 

The Dolphins are returning to Hard Rock Stadium to finish out the regular season. The game against the New York Jets is on Sunday, January 8 at 1 p.m. ET. Here's everything you need to know on how to watch, listen and livestream the game.
GAME DATE/TIME
- Sunday, January 8
- Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET
LOCATION
- Hard Rock Stadium - Miami Gardens, FL
WATCH - TV AND LIVESTREAM
Television: FOX | Broadcasters: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color analyst), Pam Oliver (sideline)
App & NFL +
Download the Miami Dolphins app today from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to get exclusive content! Fans can also watch on NFL +. Visit the NFL site to learn more. NFL Game Pass International is another way fans can livestream as well.
LISTEN – RADIO
National Radio: Compass USA | Broadcasters: Chris Carrino (play-by-play), Brian Baldinger (color analyst)
LOCAL:
English - Dolphins Radio Network
- KISS 99.9-FM | Broadcasters: Jimmy Cefalo (play-by-play), Joe Rose (color analyst), Kim Bokamper (sideline)
- WQAM 560-AM
Spanish - Dolphins Spanish Radio
- WQBA-1140 AM | Broadcasters: Roly Martin (play-by-play), Eduardo Martell (color analyst)
Postgame Radio
- WQAM 560-AM
- Hosts: O.J. McDuffie, Travis Wingfield, Seth Levit
