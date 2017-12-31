I Said It: Dolphins - Bills

— Quarterback David Fales made his first regular season appearance for the Dolphins after Head Coach Adam Gase decided to turn to him following the first series of the game. Fales, who was impressive during the preseason, really got his game going in the second half. He almost rallied the Dolphins back from a 22-3 fourth-quarter deficit by engineering touchdown drives of 75 and 68 yards, showing in the process the ability to extend plays with his mobility and nice touch on his passes. Fales, who rejoined the Dolphins after Cutler was injured against the Jets on Oct. 22, could find himself battling for a role next summer.