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Injury Report: Week 7 Dolphins at Jets

Oct 23, 2026 at 04:17 PM
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Dolphins Staff

MiamiDolphins.com

Injury Report 16x9 (1)

The Miami Dolphins will be without CB Reese Taylor for Sunday's game against the New York Jets. View the full injury report here.

As of Friday, October 23, 2026:

CB Reese Taylor | Quad | OUT

LS Tucker Addington | Shoulder | -

EDGE Rob Beal Jr. | Hamstring | DOUBTFUL

WR Caleb Douglas | Ankle | -

TE Will Kacmarek | Hamstring | -

S Kyle Louis | Knee | QUESTIONABLE

RB Jaylen Wright | Foot | -

CB Julius Brents | Heel | -

ILB Jordyn Brooks | Foot | -

G Jonah Savaiinaea | Ankle | -

QB Malik Willis | Right Thumb | -

ILB Jackson Woodard | Ankle | -

ILB Willie Gay Jr | Illness | QUESTIONABLE

Practice StatusGame Status
DNP - Did not participate in practiceOUT - Player will not play
LP - Limited participation in practiceDOUBTFUL - Player is unlikely to play
FP - Full participationQUESTIONABLE - Player is not certain to play
( - ) - Not listed( - ) - Not listed

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