Injury Report: Week 7 Dolphins at Jets

The Miami Dolphins will be without CB Reese Taylor for Sunday's game against the New York Jets. View the full injury report here.
As of Friday, October 23, 2026:
CB Reese Taylor | Quad | OUT
LS Tucker Addington | Shoulder | -
EDGE Rob Beal Jr. | Hamstring | DOUBTFUL
WR Caleb Douglas | Ankle | -
TE Will Kacmarek | Hamstring | -
S Kyle Louis | Knee | QUESTIONABLE
RB Jaylen Wright | Foot | -
CB Julius Brents | Heel | -
ILB Jordyn Brooks | Foot | -
G Jonah Savaiinaea | Ankle | -
QB Malik Willis | Right Thumb | -
ILB Jackson Woodard | Ankle | -
ILB Willie Gay Jr | Illness | QUESTIONABLE