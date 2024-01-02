Inside the Numbers: Achane Continues Strong Rookie Season, Hill Sets New Receiving Record

Since 2000, 165 running backs have recorded 90+ rushes in their rookie season. Achane is first on that list with a yards per carry average of 8.0. Jerious Norwood (6.4) and Alvin Kamara (6.1) are the only other running backs in that group to average more than 6.0 yards per rush.

Despite receiving 10+ carries in just four games and playing in just 10, Achane's 744 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns this season are both third most by a rookie in franchise history.

Terrific Trio

Before this year, just three Dolphins players (non-QB) had scored double-digit offensive touchdowns in a season since 2009 and no Dolphin had done so since running back Lamar Miller scored 10 offensive touchdowns in 2015.

With one game remaining in the regular season, running backs Raheem Mostert (21) and De'Von Achane (10) and wide receiver Tyreek Hill (12) have all scored 10+ offensive touchdowns this season.

It marks the first time since 2003 that the Dolphins have had multiple skill position players score double-digit touchdowns in the same season (WR Chris Chambers and RB Ricky Williams).

Mostert, Achane and Hill are the NFL's only trio of skill position teammates to each score double-digit offensive touchdowns this season and the first since Green Bay in 2020 (Davante Adams, Aaron Jones, Robert Tonyan). Just two other teams (Detroit and San Francisco) have even two teammates with 10+ scores this season.

There have only been 10 other teams this century to feature three or more skill position teammates with double-digit touchdowns in a season. Notably, Hill was on a Kansas City team that did so in 2018, and his position coach Wes Welker accomplished the feat with Denver in 2013. Only Miami's trio, however, included more than one running back.

Team/Individual Milestones