Inside the Numbers: Achane Continues Strong Rookie Season, Hill Sets New Receiving Record

The Miami Dolphins entered their Week 17 game against Baltimore on a two-game winning streak. A shutout win over the Jets followed by a playoff-clinching victory versus Dallas set up an opportunity for the Dolphins to get their first 12-win season since 1990.
The result, of course, wasn't what the team hoped for in its final road game of the regular season. Even in the loss, several players and themes stood out from Sunday.
We go Inside the Numbers, presented by BDO, to take a look at the most notable team stats, individual metrics, milestones and more from Miami's matchup against the Ravens.
Hill Breaks Own Receiving Record
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill led Miami with six receptions for 76 yards (12.7 avg.), bringing his season total to 1,717, a new franchise record. Hill entered the game 69 yards shy of the previous franchise record of 1,710 yards, which he set last season in his first year with Miami.
He is the first player in NFL history with multiple seasons of 1,700+ receiving yards and the seventh active player to surpass 10,000 career receiving yards.
Hill now has 112 receptions this season and is the third player in NFL history to have 110+ receptions in three consecutive seasons (2021-23), joining wide receiver Antonio Brown (2013-15) and Welker (2007- 09).
Additionally, Hill and wide receiver Marvin Harrison are now the only players in NFL history with 700+ receptions, 10,000+ receiving yards and 75+ touchdown receptions in their first eight seasons.
A Rookie Sensation
With running back Raheem Mostert inactive for the first time this season, the Dolphins leaned heavily on rookie running back De'Von Achane. Achane responded with 107 rushing yards on 14 carries (7.6 avg.) and four receptions for 30 yards (7.5 avg) and a touchdown.
There have been nine 100-yard rushing games by rookie running backs this season. Achane is responsible for four of those games. His four 100-yard rushing performances are two more than any other rookie running back this season and are tied for the most by a Dolphins rookie in franchise history (Karim Abdul-Jabbar in 1996).
Since 2000, 165 running backs have recorded 90+ rushes in their rookie season. Achane is first on that list with a yards per carry average of 8.0. Jerious Norwood (6.4) and Alvin Kamara (6.1) are the only other running backs in that group to average more than 6.0 yards per rush.
Despite receiving 10+ carries in just four games and playing in just 10, Achane's 744 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns this season are both third most by a rookie in franchise history.
Terrific Trio
Before this year, just three Dolphins players (non-QB) had scored double-digit offensive touchdowns in a season since 2009 and no Dolphin had done so since running back Lamar Miller scored 10 offensive touchdowns in 2015.
With one game remaining in the regular season, running backs Raheem Mostert (21) and De'Von Achane (10) and wide receiver Tyreek Hill (12) have all scored 10+ offensive touchdowns this season.
It marks the first time since 2003 that the Dolphins have had multiple skill position players score double-digit touchdowns in the same season (WR Chris Chambers and RB Ricky Williams).
Mostert, Achane and Hill are the NFL's only trio of skill position teammates to each score double-digit offensive touchdowns this season and the first since Green Bay in 2020 (Davante Adams, Aaron Jones, Robert Tonyan). Just two other teams (Detroit and San Francisco) have even two teammates with 10+ scores this season.
There have only been 10 other teams this century to feature three or more skill position teammates with double-digit touchdowns in a season. Notably, Hill was on a Kansas City team that did so in 2018, and his position coach Wes Welker accomplished the feat with Denver in 2013. Only Miami's trio, however, included more than one running back.
Team/Individual Milestones
Defensive tackle Zach Sieler continued to make his presence known in the trenches. In the third quarter, Sieler forced a fumble by Ravens running back Gus Edwards that was recovered by safety Jevon Holland.
It extended Miami's league-leading streak of games with a defensive takeaway to 10. It's tied for the eighth-longest streak in team history. Houston is the only other team with an active streak of more than five games with a defensive takeaway.
Sieler also recorded a sack in the first half of Sunday's game. He now has a sack in five of his past six games and 9.5 for the season. His 9.5 sacks are tied for second-most among all NFL defensive tackles this season and are the most in a season by a defensive tackle in Dolphins history.
For more analysis of Sunday's game, listen to the latest episode of Drive Time with Travis Wingfield.