Inside the Numbers: Dolphins at 49ers – Week 13 

The Miami Dolphins' five-game winning streak came to an end on Sunday evening, as they lost 33-17 to the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Here's a look into the most notable stats, metrics and milestones from Week 13.
Ten seconds. That's how long it took for Miami to score on Sunday. After receiving the opening kickoff for only the second time this season, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed a 75-yard pass to receiver Trent Sherfield for the quickest touchdown in Dolphins history, according to Elias Sports Bureau.
No NFL team has scored that quickly to open a game since the Atlanta Falcons in 2016.
Sherfield caught Tagovailoa's pass just past the first down marker and was off to the races, evading defenders by darting to the opposite side of the field before finding the end zone. It was the longest reception of his career, and the completion was Tagovailoa's longest in the NFL.
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill continued his spectacular season against San Francisco, registering 146 yards on nine receptions. Hill's 45-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter cut Miami's deficit to six as the Dolphins refused to go away quietly. The touchdown snapped San Francisco's four-game streak of shutting out opponents in the second half.
Hill now has 96 receptions for 1,379 receiving yards on the year, which leads the NFL by 102 yards. The former Kansas City Chief is already closing in on Miami franchise records in his first season with the team, as he now has the second-most single season receiving yards in Dolphins history. Hill is just 11 yards away from the top spot, set by Mark Clayton in 1984, with five more games to play.
Sunday marked Hill's sixth 100-yard game of the season, tied for a career high, and his fifth road game with more than 140 receiving yards this year. He achieved 3.86 yards of separation from his defender on Sunday compared to a league average of 2.93, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.
Defensively, the Dolphins recorded four sacks, including linebacker Bradley Chubb's eighth of the season. Miami has now gone 10 consecutive games with a sack.
Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins registered a career-high 12 tackles, which is tied for the most tackles by a Dolphins defensive lineman since 1994. He was everywhere on Sunday, traversing the field to make tackles well beyond the line of scrimmage.
Linebacker Jerome Baker also recorded 12 tackles, one off from his season-high of 13 in Miami's Week 3 win over Buffalo.
Cornerback Xavien Howard had two passes defensed and snagged his first interception of the season. He has 28 since 2016, which leads the NFL during that span.
Next up, Miami stays on the road to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 11 on NBC.