Inside the Numbers: Dolphins at 49ers – Week 13 

The Miami Dolphins' five-game winning streak came to an end on Sunday evening, as they lost 33-17 to the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Here's a look into the most notable stats, metrics and milestones from Week 13 on Inside the Numbers, presented by BDO.

Ten seconds. That's how long it took for Miami to score on Sunday. After receiving the opening kickoff for only the second time this season, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed a 75-yard pass to receiver Trent Sherfield for the quickest touchdown in Dolphins history, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

No NFL team has scored that quickly to open a game since the Atlanta Falcons in 2016.

Sherfield caught Tagovailoa's pass just past the first down marker and was off to the races, evading defenders by darting to the opposite side of the field before finding the end zone. It was the longest reception of his career, and the completion was Tagovailoa's longest in the NFL.