Inside the Numbers: Dolphins at Bears – Week 9

Tua Tagovailoa posted his second consecutive 300-yard, three-touchdown, zero-interception outing to lead the Miami Dolphins to a 35-32 road win over the Chicago Bears Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field.

Miami got its second win in as many weeks against an NFC North opponent and Mike McDaniel joined Dave Wannstedt as the only head coaches in team history to win at least six of their first nine games.

Here's a look at the most notable stats, metrics, and milestones from the Dolphins' Week 9 victory on Inside the Numbers, presented by BDO.

Wide receivers Tyreek Hill (143) and Jaylen Waddle (85) continued their historic start to the 2022 season, accounting for 228 of Tagovailoa's 302 passing yards. The dynamic duo has totaled 1,916 receiving yards in Miami's first nine games, good for the most in the Super Bowl era and the second-most in NFL history.

Additionally, they became just the fifth pair of teammates in NFL history to each have more than 800 receiving yards in a team's first nine games of the season.