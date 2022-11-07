Presented by

Inside the Numbers: Dolphins at Bears – Week 9

Nov 07, 2022 at 04:30 PM
Tua Tagovailoa posted his second consecutive 300-yard, three-touchdown, zero-interception outing to lead the Miami Dolphins to a 35-32 road win over the Chicago Bears Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field.

Miami got its second win in as many weeks against an NFC North opponent and Mike McDaniel joined Dave Wannstedt as the only head coaches in team history to win at least six of their first nine games.

Here's a look at the most notable stats, metrics, and milestones from the Dolphins' Week 9 victory on Inside the Numbers, presented by BDO.

Wide receivers Tyreek Hill (143) and Jaylen Waddle (85) continued their historic start to the 2022 season, accounting for 228 of Tagovailoa's 302 passing yards. The dynamic duo has totaled 1,916 receiving yards in Miami's first nine games, good for the most in the Super Bowl era and the second-most in NFL history.

Additionally, they became just the fifth pair of teammates in NFL history to each have more than 800 receiving yards in a team's first nine games of the season.

Hill upped his season receiving total to 1,104 yards to set the record for most receiving yards by an NFL player in his team's first nine games of a season in the Super Bowl era. The record was previously held by Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce who tallied 1,073 yards in 1995 for St. Louis.

Hill has now recorded at least seven receptions in six consecutive games and in eight of the nine games he's played this season.

Hill (7,734) also surpassed Mike Evans for the third-most receiving yards in the NFL since 2016 and now trails only Davante Adams (7,850) and Travis Kelce (7,822).

Tagovailoa finished 21-of-30 and registered a 135.7 rating, the second-best of his career.

One of those three scores went to newly acquired running back Jeff Wilson Jr., who shined in his first game as a Dolphin.

Wilson Jr. caught a crucial 10-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to stretch Miami's lead to 35-25.

He finished his Miami debut with 72 yards from scrimmage, including a team-high 51 yards rushing.

Miami has now amassed a league-leading 2,642 passing yards this season.

Miami linebackers Jaelan Phillips and Andrew Van Ginkel also came up clutch in the road victory.

Phillips logged the first blocked punt of his career and Van Ginkel returned the ball 25 yards for his second career touchdown. The 25-yard return was the longest blocked punt returned for a touchdown in Dolphins history, eclipsing the previous high of 19 yards by Mark Higgs on Oct. 18, 1990 vs. New England.

Miami is now the only team in the NFL to block a punt in each of the past three seasons (2020-22).

Later on, in what has become a consistent theme through the first nine weeks of the season, Miami's defense stepped up in the second half and held Chicago quarterback Justin Fields to just 22 passing yards.

Miami has now held its opponents under 75 yards passing in the second half in four of the past five games.

Cornerback Kader Kohou finished with a career-high eight tackles and leads all undrafted rookies with 35 total tackles this season.

Miami returns home to Hard Rock Stadium to take on the Cleveland Browns (3-5) on Sunday, Nov. 13. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

