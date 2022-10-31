Inside the Numbers: Dolphins at Lions – Week 8

The Miami Dolphins offense regained its rhythm and the defense put up another stellar second-half performance to secure a 31-27 come-from-behind road win over the Detroit Lions Sunday afternoon at Ford Field.
Miami moved to 5-3 under Mike McDaniel, good for the second best eight-game start by a first-year head coach in Dolphins history.
Here's a look at the most notable stats, metrics, and milestones from the Dolphins' Week 8 victory on Inside the Numbers, presented by BDO.
Tua Tagovailoa shined in his second game back from injury, completing 29-of-36 passes for 382 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a career-best 138.7 passer rating.
Tagovailoa upped his career passing total to 6,145 yards to surpass David Woodley (5,928) for sixth all-time in team history.
In the first half alone, Tagovailoa completed 17-of-22 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns.
That was, in large part, thanks to Tyreek Hill, who accounted for 142 first-half receiving yards, the second-best mark of his career and the most by a Dolphin since at least 1991.
Hill finished the game with 12 receptions for 188 yards to join St. Louis WR Roy Green (1984) as the only players in NFL history with 150+ receiving yards in four of his team's first eight games of a season.
Hill's league-leading 961 receiving yards are the most in Dolphins history and third most in the Super Bowl era through the first eight games of the season.
With nine regular season games remaining, Hill has already amassed four games of 10+ receptions and 160+ receiving yards, tying Pro Football HOF wide receiver Calvin Johnson's 2012 mark for the most such games in a single season.
Fellow wideout Jaylen Waddle also notched eight receptions for 106 yards and two touchdowns.
Hill and Waddle's 1,688 combined receiving yards are the most by a pair of teammates in the first eight games of a season in NFL history.
Miami's plethora of offensive weapons became apparent in the third quarter as Tagovailoa led back-to-back nine-play scoring drives.
The first resulted in a one-yard run from fullback Alec Ingold for his first career rushing touchdown. The next culminated in a 11-yard go-ahead touchdown pass from Tagovailoa to tight end Mike Gesicki.
Gesicki's four receiving touchdowns ranks third among NFL tight ends this season, trailing only Travis Kelce (7) and Mark Andrews (5).
After Detroit put 27 points on the board in the opening two quarters, Miami's defense bounced back in a big way, pitching a second-half shutout for the second week in a row and holding the Lions to just 67 yards of offense.
Safety Jevon Holland registered a career-high 12 tackles in the win.
Tagovailoa improved to 6-1 against NFC opponents as the Dolphins erased a 14+-point deficit on the road for the second time this season. The last time the Dolphins have won two such games in a single season was 1996.
Tagovailoa will look to continue his history of success against another NFC opponent Sunday, Nov. 6 when Miami visits the Chicago Bears (3-5) at Soldier Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on CBS.
For more on Sunday's game, listen to the Game Recap on Drive Time with Travis Wingfield.