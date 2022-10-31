Inside the Numbers: Dolphins at Lions – Week 8

Hill and Waddle's 1,688 combined receiving yards are the most by a pair of teammates in the first eight games of a season in NFL history.

Miami's plethora of offensive weapons became apparent in the third quarter as Tagovailoa led back-to-back nine-play scoring drives.

The first resulted in a one-yard run from fullback Alec Ingold for his first career rushing touchdown. The next culminated in a 11-yard go-ahead touchdown pass from Tagovailoa to tight end Mike Gesicki.

Gesicki's four receiving touchdowns ranks third among NFL tight ends this season, trailing only Travis Kelce (7) and Mark Andrews (5).

After Detroit put 27 points on the board in the opening two quarters, Miami's defense bounced back in a big way, pitching a second-half shutout for the second week in a row and holding the Lions to just 67 yards of offense.

Safety Jevon Holland registered a career-high 12 tackles in the win.

Tagovailoa improved to 6-1 against NFC opponents as the Dolphins erased a 14+-point deficit on the road for the second time this season. The last time the Dolphins have won two such games in a single season was 1996.

Tagovailoa will look to continue his history of success against another NFC opponent Sunday, Nov. 6 when Miami visits the Chicago Bears (3-5) at Soldier Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on CBS.