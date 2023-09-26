Inside the Numbers: Dolphins Break Franchise and NFL Records in Historic 70-20 Win

Franchise records were broken. All-time NFL records were broken. It all happened in the Miami Dolphins dominant 70-20 victory over the Denver Broncos Sunday afternoon.

Most importantly, the team has now begun consecutive seasons with three straight wins for the first time since 1994-96.

The Dolphins improved to 13-2 in their last 15 home games. It's the team's best 15-game stretch at Hard Rock Stadium in the regular season since going 13-2 from Oct. 7, 2001 to Dec. 15, 2002.

We go Inside the Numbers, presented by BDO, to take a look at the team stats, individual metrics, milestones and more that fueled the Dolphins historic Week 3 win.

All-Time Performance

The Dolphins set franchise records for points scored (70), touchdowns (10), and total yards (726). Miami's 70 points were the most in the NFL since 1966 and tied for the third-most in any game in NFL history. The 726 total yards were the second-most in a game in NFL history and most since 1951: