Presented by

Inside the Numbers: Dolphins Break Franchise and NFL Records in Historic 70-20 Win

Sep 26, 2023 at 02:30 PM
Owen_Carter
Carter Owen

Franchise records were broken. All-time NFL records were broken. It all happened in the Miami Dolphins dominant 70-20 victory over the Denver Broncos Sunday afternoon.

Most importantly, the team has now begun consecutive seasons with three straight wins for the first time since 1994-96.

The Dolphins improved to 13-2 in their last 15 home games. It's the team's best 15-game stretch at Hard Rock Stadium in the regular season since going 13-2 from Oct. 7, 2001 to Dec. 15, 2002.

We go Inside the Numbers, presented by BDO, to take a look at the team stats, individual metrics, milestones and more that fueled the Dolphins historic Week 3 win.

All-Time Performance

The Dolphins set franchise records for points scored (70), touchdowns (10), and total yards (726). Miami's 70 points were the most in the NFL since 1966 and tied for the third-most in any game in NFL history. The 726 total yards were the second-most in a game in NFL history and most since 1951:

Running backs De'Von Achane (4, 233) and Raheem Mostert (4, 142) accounted for eight total touchdowns and 375 yards of total offense and became just the second pair of teammates in NFL history to each score four touchdowns in the same game.

Putting in Work in the Trenches

For the second time in three games, the Dolphins did not allow a sack. In the lone game they did (at New England), they gave up just one. The last time the Dolphins allowed one sack or less in the first three games of a season was 1989.

The Dolphins' one sack allowed this season is also tied for the fewest in the league heading into Week 4

In addition to the stellar pass protection, the Dolphins offensive line paved the way for a franchise-record 350 rushing yards.

On 18 carries in just his second career game, running back De'Von Achane set the franchise single-game rookie rushing record and became the fifth different Dolphins player to rush for 200+ yards in a game.

His 203 yards are tied for seventh-most in franchise history and the most by any NFL player in the first or second game of his career since the merger (1970).

Running back Raheem Mostert added 82 yards on 13 carries (6.3 avg.) and three rushing touchdowns. Mostert has racked up six rushing touchdowns in the first three games, already more than any Dolphins player recorded in an entire season since Jay Ajayi had eight in 2016.

In Command of the Offense

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa displayed complete control over the Dolphins offense Sunday afternoon and finished with more touchdowns (4) than incompletions (3).

He began the game with 17 consecutive completions and fell just one shy of the Dolphins franchise record for consecutive completions to start a game (Ryan Tannehill, 2015).

He also recorded his ninth 300-yard passing game (306 yards), third four-touchdown game, and the best passer rating of his career (155.8).

Tagovailoa's 1,024 passing yards are the most in franchise history through the first three games of a season.

Creating Turnovers

While historic offensive play received its deserved attention, it was aided in a major way by the play of the Dolphins defense, who forced three turnovers, two of which gave the offense starting field position inside the Denver 10-yard line.

Safety Jevon Holland, who led the team with eight tackles, became the first Dolphin to force two fumbles in a game since linebacker Kiko Alonso did so on Sept. 16, 2018 at the N.Y. Jets. One of those fumbles was picked up by linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel and returned to the three-yard line.

Near the end of the third quarter, defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah recorded his first career interception and set the offense up at the eight-yard line.

All three of Miami's takeaways led to touchdowns on the following drive.

